Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Andretti's Lotterer expects "completely different" Formula E Gen3 races Next / NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery
Formula E News

CUPRA teams up with ABT to compete in Formula E from 2023

CUPRA has teamed up with ABT to compete in Formula E from 2023, marking the German manufacturer's return to the all-electric championship.

By:
CUPRA teams up with ABT to compete in Formula E from 2023

The Spanish brand makes its debut in Formula E alongside the outfit, which missed the 2021-22 season due to Audi's exit from the electric single-seater category.

In recent years, CUPRA has targeted the vast majority of its racing projects in the electric sector, developing the world's first 100% electric racing car, better known as the e-Racer, used in the FIA ETCR.

It is in this championship that the team has been proclaimed overall champion for the second time, continuing its successful presence in the tough and complicated world of electric racing.

Therefore, joining Formula E represents a step up for CUPRA's interests at this point in time, as this single-seater category is undoubtedly the most recognized competition in the world in terms of electric car racing.

The drivers, who will defend the colors of ABT CUPRA in its first Formula E campaign, will be Dutchman Robin Frijns and Swiss Nico Müller, who were already signed up before the partnership was made public. Mahindra Racing will supply powertrains to the team.

ABT Cupra racing livery

ABT Cupra racing livery

Photo by: Cupra

“Racing is at the core of CUPRA’s DNA – and at CUPRA, we go out to win,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA. “It’s the right time to take the next leap forward and join the world’s greatest electric motorsport competition, and I can’t wait to see the ABT CUPRA Formula E team competing in the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities.

"Formula E is a unique motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to create emotions and continue to prove that electric motorsport is not boring, but rather goes hand in hand with extreme performance,” added Griffiths.

CUPRA and ABT have previously worked together in Extreme E, and both brands are pioneers in the world of electric racing. 

ABT has reached the top in Formula E, having won the drivers' championship in 2017-18 and the constructors' championship in the 2016-17 season, a success it hopes to repeat with CUPRA.

ABT Cupra racing livery

ABT Cupra racing livery

Photo by: Cupra

shares
comments
Andretti's Lotterer expects "completely different" Formula E Gen3 races
Previous article

Andretti's Lotterer expects "completely different" Formula E Gen3 races
Next article

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery
More from
Alberto De Armas
Klara Andersson replaces Jutta Kleinschmidt with CUPRA in Uruguay News
Extreme E

Klara Andersson replaces Jutta Kleinschmidt with CUPRA in Uruguay

CUPRA e-Racer: Testing the ETCR world champion News
ETCR

CUPRA e-Racer: Testing the ETCR world champion

ETCR champion Tambay: "It's easier to drive a GT3"
ETCR

ETCR champion Tambay: "It's easier to drive a GT3"

Latest news

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1

Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks it would have been a "very difficult" call by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave the squad in the wake of its Formula 1 disappointment.

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka

Kenta Yamashita says he found Sacha Fenestraz's old Super Formula car "fast and easy to drive" after Kondo Racing swapped its two chassis for this week's post-season test at Suzuka.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp
Automotive Automotive

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp

Ford is introducing the most extreme version of the GT to date. There have been more than a few retro-flavored special editions of Blue Oval's supercar and the new Mk IV joins them.

New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs
IndyCar IndyCar

New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs

That’s the verdict from two of IndyCar’s biggest stars, Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden, following the announcement of the “100 Days to Indy” series on the CW Network. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Prime

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there.

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.