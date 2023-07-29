Subscribe
Previous / Dennis: FE London race was "caving in against me" in hunt for title Next / London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale
Formula E / London ePrix I News

Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss

Antonio Felix da Costa has slammed Formula E officials after he was stripped of his London E-Prix podium due to a technical infringement which he claims was a slow puncture.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Co-author:
Jake Boxall-Legge
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

The Porsche driver climbed up the order during a chaotic opening race at the ExCeL London this weekend, which featured two red flags as Jake Dennis claimed the Formula E title.

After starting 17th, da Costa finished second on-the-road, but was informed just moments from the end of the race that he had been handed a three-minute penalty for a technical infringement as the “minimum tyre pressure was under the minimum value given by the tyre supplier”.

After the race, da Costa said this had been caused by a slow puncture rather than trying to gain any competitive advantage, and that an FIA delegate had allowed him to resume at the first restart aware of the issue.

“I’m all for keeping the rules and making the rules strict for people to follow them but my front-right tyre today is under pressure because I have a slow puncture,” said da Costa.

“I don’t have much air in my tyre, I’m nursing the car home. You have Rene Rast driving around with a broken front wing for four laps, hitting every kerb, putting debris all over the track with pieces of carbon.

“I’ve been driven into a couple of times, people hit my wheels. The puncture is coming from that type of stuff and they [give me the penalty] because they’re saying I’m under pressure.

“We need some common sense in this sport. I do a race like this and I get a penalty for being under pressure and people think we’re cheating now. I don’t cheat, we don’t cheat. We did an amazing race and they’re taking the result away from us.

“I spoke with the FIA technical delegate face-to-face when I was in the car [during a red flag], I said the car is safe, let me race. He said, yes you can race. And now we want to have a discussion with them saying, look we’re not playing with tyre pressures.

“There is no performance here, there is half the air on the right front than I have on my other three tyres.”

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

The three-minute penalty dropped da Costa out of the points and stripped him of 18 points which are vital for Porsche in the manufacturer’s push for the teams’ title.

With the points not applied, the team currently sits third in the standings, 27 points behind both Jaguar and Envision Racing which are tied at the top of the table.

Porsche is yet to decide if it will appeal the decision ahead of the season-finale on Sunday.

“Today I don’t even really care about my podium but there’s a lot to play [for].

“We are at the end of the championship here, it’s an important title for us the teams’ title and if we keep this result we go into tomorrow everything to play for.

He added: “I don’t believe they [Formula E] have the technical expertise enough to regulate a world championship like us with all these manufacturers and drivers, they are not good enough.”

UPDATE: Porsche has issued an intent to appeal and has 96 hours in which to launch an official appeal against the decision.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Dennis: FE London race was "caving in against me" in hunt for title

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

Formula E
London ePrix II

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous" Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

Formula E
London ePrix II

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Latest news

Hamlin admits "I drove in way too deep" in battle for the win

Hamlin admits "I drove in way too deep" in battle for the win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II

Hamlin admits "I drove in way too deep" in battle for the win Hamlin admits "I drove in way too deep" in battle for the win

Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win

Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II

Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous" Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe