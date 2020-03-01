Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Marrakesh E-prix / Breaking news

Frijns can't understand "utter bullshit" Marrakesh penalty

shares
comments
Frijns can't understand "utter bullshit" Marrakesh penalty
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 12:03 PM

Envision Virgin Formula E driver Robin Frijns says his qualifying wall hit caused the "utter bullshit" penalty that consigned him to the back of the Marrakesh E-Prix grid.

Frijns's qualifying attempt was compromised by him tagging the outside wall on exit of the sharp Turn 10 left-hander, as he ended up 0.485s off the pace and 14th-fastest in group qualifying.

But with the power output from his Audi e-tron FE06's battery "not respecting the homologated throttle pedal map", in a breach of article 3.1 of the technical regulations, Frijns' was stripped of his best laptime and placed 22nd on the grid, on the strength of his 1m27s preparation lap.

Frijns said the infraction was caused by a power spike that lasted "milliseconds" after the impact with the wall, and felt the penalty was unnecessary.

"I was on a decent lap, I would say," Frijns told Motorsport.com. "Even though we don't have the pace to be on pole, I think it was good enough to be in superpole.

"And then I went on the power in [Turn] 10 and the rear pretty much snapped, surprisingly. And the moment I hit the wall, I had an over-power spike.

"I mean, I lost already three and a half tenths on the straight [aftewards] because I hit the wall. But because of that spike – which, I don't know how many milliseconds [it lasted], you don't gain anything from it, but the FIA sees it and takes my laps away, which is utter bullshit.

"Unfortunately that's the rules, but you need to take logic in some cases. If you're overpowered for a long straight and you gained two tenths, then yeah, you will get penalised, but an overspike at the moment you hit the wall because you kept on power, and even though you [already] lost three and a half tenths – [a penalty] doesn't make sense."

Read Also:

Motorsport.com understands that the FIA believes the offending power spike occurred moments prior to the contact with the wall, and thus the hit should not be viewed as a mitigating circumstance - but Virgin does not agree.

"It’s triggered by oscillation so it’s nothing to do with us," team managing director Sylvain Filippi reiterated to Motorsport.com. "We are not requesting more power. It’s just the way these powertrains work. But from what we can see, we only went above when he hit the wall.

"For us it is very clear that we’ve done nothing wrong. But the FIA have ruled it and that’s it. We’ve been to the FIA before to show them why it’s happening. It’s not just our team.

"These oscillation issues are normal. We studied the data and it’s obviously not us trying to be clever. Sometimes sadly there’s not much room for compromise."

Related video

Next article
Unseen Mortara clash caused Sims' Marrakesh retirement

Previous article

Unseen Mortara clash caused Sims' Marrakesh retirement

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Marrakesh E-prix
Drivers Robin Frijns
Teams DS Virgin Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Marrakesh E-prix

Marrakesh E-prix

27 Feb - 29 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Shakedown
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
08:00
14:00
FP1
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
10:45
16:45
FP2
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
03:00
09:00
QU
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
05:00
11:00
Race
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
09:03
15:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year

3h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo tops final morning of testing from Leclerc

3
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa takes first pole of 2019/20

4
Formula 1

Sainz: Racing Point hiding its full potential

1h
5
Formula 1

Analysis: What the FIA didn't say about Ferrari matters most

Latest videos

Marrakesh E-Prix Race Highlights 01:04
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix Race Highlights

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy 07:35
Formula E

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash 00:16
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash

Mexico City E-Prix: Nyck de Vries, Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns crash 00:13
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nyck de Vries, Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns crash

Mexico City E-Prix: Insane onboard race start with Maximilian Günther 00:28
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Insane onboard race start with Maximilian Günther

Latest news

Frijns can't understand "utter bullshit" Marrakesh penalty
FE

Frijns can't understand "utter bullshit" Marrakesh penalty

Unseen Mortara clash caused Sims' Marrakesh retirement
FE

Unseen Mortara clash caused Sims' Marrakesh retirement

Vergne was in quarantine before Marrakesh podium charge
FE

Vergne was in quarantine before Marrakesh podium charge

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, Gunther pips sick Vergne
FE

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, Gunther pips sick Vergne

Lapierre replaces Rossiter for Marrakesh Formula E rookie test
FE

Lapierre replaces Rossiter for Marrakesh Formula E rookie test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.