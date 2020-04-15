Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / London E-prix I / Breaking news

London E-Prix open to date and venue change

shares
comments
London E-Prix open to date and venue change
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 3:50 PM

The Formula E season finale in London could change dates or switch from the ExCeL Centre to an alternative location, according to series CEO Jamie Reigle.

A British round is set to return to the FE calendar after a four-year hiatus, with the ExCeL Centre due to host a double-header event across July 25-26 as part of a multi-year deal. But the exhibition venue has been transformed into the temporary Nightingale Hospital to provide an extra 4,000 beds for patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during an online press conference to announce the launch of an FE Esports series, Reigle said the championship was in frequent contact with the London Docklands venue.

He said: “We’re in regular dialogue with the ExCeL. “They’re fantastic partners and we have a long-term relationship with them.

“We have a strong mutual interest in making sure a race happens in the ExCeL, not just this year but over at least the next five years.

“We think that venue is really cool – indoor, outdoor, with the paddock inside. When we heard they were going to become the Nightingale Hospital we were super supportive of that. They’ve been supportive of us.”

But Reigle said that FE was assessing delaying the date of the race – if it is to remain at the ExCeL – or to move to a different venue.

“In terms of the calendar, we’re looking at a number of options holistically around the overall race calendar from July,” he added.

“That includes different dates for the ExCeL and it includes alternative venues in the UK.”

“I cant really say much more but, as you can probably imagine, we’re being very open-minded about the criteria because we really want to get back to some on-track racing before the season is out.”

His comments also raise doubt over the New York race on July 11, as the Brooklyn site has also been turned into a temporary care facility.

Although the FE season is currently serving a two-month suspension as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, it is set to return for the Berlin E-Prix on June 21.

Reigle added that this race is still scheduled to go ahead, but the situation remained subject to flux.

“[Berlin] is still going ahead as we sit here today,” he said. “That situation is fluid. We should have some clarity on that in the next two weeks.”

Related video

Next article
Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers

Previous article

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event London E-prix I
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Berlin E-prix

Berlin E-prix

20 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage

Latest videos

Will More Race Series Have To Merge? 24:23
Formula E

Will More Race Series Have To Merge?

Formula E: The Future of EV Production 08:36
Formula E

Formula E: The Future of EV Production

Formula E: Driver's Favourite Moment 05:58
Formula E

Formula E: Driver's Favourite Moment

Formula E: JEV's Never Ending Slide 00:14
Formula E

Formula E: JEV's Never Ending Slide

Formula E: Classic Races Trailer 01:02
Formula E

Formula E: Classic Races Trailer

Latest news

London E-Prix open to date and venue change
FE

London E-Prix open to date and venue change

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers
eSpt

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers

F1 has “massive opportunity” to slash its budget cap – Agag
F1

F1 has “massive opportunity” to slash its budget cap – Agag

Agag warns of consolidation in the motorsport industry
FE

Agag warns of consolidation in the motorsport industry

Formula E in fundraising partnership with UNICEF
FE

Formula E in fundraising partnership with UNICEF

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.