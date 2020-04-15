Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers

shares
comments
Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 1:52 PM

Formula E has launched two Esports series, one exclusively for official championship drivers and a second for sim racers who will compete to win a real-life FE test.

Created in association with Motorsport Games, the Race at Home Challenge will begin this Saturday with a pre-season, non-championship race and will then continue each week for an eight-round series.

Following FE’s recently announced partnership with UNICEF, all funds raised will be donated to the global coronavirus appeal fund.

The competitions were announced in an online press conference, hosted by FE commentator Jack Nicholls and featuring series CEO Jamie Reigle and drivers Antonio Felix da Costa and Felipe Massa.

When asked why FE had been slow to launch an Esports platform compared to other major series such as Formula 1, IndyCar or MotoGP, Reigle said: “If you can’t be first then you better make sure you’re different.

“[The Race at Home Challenge] is a pretty unique proposition.”

Using the rFactor 2 platform, the format of the championship will follow a ‘Battle Royale’-style knockout, whereby the driver in last place at the end of each lap will be eliminated.

This will continue until there are only 10 competitors remaining, after which they will compete in a one-lap sprint to the finish.

The eight championship races will retain the normal FE points system, with extra points for pole position and fastest lap. Double points will also be awarded for the final race.

For the first race, 14 FE drivers have so far been confirmed – including both Audi drivers Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt, BMW’s Alexander Sims and Maximilian Guenther, current points leader da Costa, Mercedes FE driver Stoffel Vandoorne, Massa and Jaguar driver Mitch Evans.

Many of the drivers have already featured in other Esports competitions during the motorsport hiatus, but Reigle added that the FE competition would avoid clashes with other high-profile contests.

He said: “We’re trying to make sure we have a slot dedicated to the Formula E Race at Home Challenge.

“We’re trying to have our own window and be respectful of other series. There’s always room to find in the calendar, but the goal is to get back to real racing.”

The races are set to be broadcast via the FE website plus YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter.

Each week, there will also be a concurrent event for sim racers that will take place on a different virtual circuit.

In addition to guest drivers, there will be a qualifying window from Monday to Thursday each week where the top 18 will progress through to the race.

A real-life FE car test planned for later this year will be awarded to the sim racing champion.

FE has hosted high-profile Esports events before, most notably the 2017 Vegas eRace, which had a record-breaking total prize fund of $1 million.

This was marred, however, by multiple technical problems – including on-the-road winner Olli Pahkala being demoted to third after a 12-second penalty for a glitch which meant he had more available Fanboost.

Related video

Next article
F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

Previous article

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E , Esports
Author Matt Kew

Esports Next session

MotoGP Virtual Race

MotoGP Virtual Race

12 Apr - 12 Apr

Trending

1
Esports

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

28m
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Bianchi would have achieved the same as Leclerc

3h
3
MotoGP

Espargaro: 2015 Ducati deal was "practically done"

2h
4
Esports

Van Gisbergen leads Verstappen in Barcelona

2h
5
Formula 1

Why F1 must hope Todt is wrong on post-pandemic sports interest

3h

Latest videos

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Gisbergen and Verstappen battle 00:48
Esports
52m

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Gisbergen and Verstappen battle

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational

Round 3 - Mount Panorama 00:00
Esports

Round 3 - Mount Panorama

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona 00:00
Esports

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona

Latest news

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers
eSpt

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack
eSpt

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

Van Gisbergen leads Verstappen in Barcelona
eSpt

Van Gisbergen leads Verstappen in Barcelona

De Pasquale, Waters win Silverstone races
eSpt

De Pasquale, Waters win Silverstone races

De Pasquale, van Gisbergen split Supercars Eseries poles
eSpt

De Pasquale, van Gisbergen split Supercars Eseries poles

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.