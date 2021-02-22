Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Cassidy braced for "tough times" in rookie Formula E season Next / Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades
Formula E / Breaking news

Lotterer: Second-year Porsche success tough to repeat in FE

By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein

Andre Lotterer says the limited scope of development in Formula E means it won’t be as straightforward for Porsche to replicate the success it achieved in its sophomore campaign in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

shares
comments
Lotterer: Second-year Porsche success tough to repeat in FE

Porsche won both the Le Mans 24 Hours and the LMP1 title in its second year of competition with the 919 Hybrid in 2015, and would remain unbeaten on both fronts until it pulled out of the category two years later.

Expectations are high for Porsche in 2021 after Lotterer scored two podiums in its rookie FE season last year, and its prospects for this season have been boosted further by the addition of former Mahindra Racing star Pascal Wehrlein.

But Lotterer feels it won’t be so easy for Porsche to ascend the pecking order in 2021, citing the similarities in powertrain hardware across the pack.

He says the LMP1 regulations by contrast left the room open for differentiation, with Porsche employing a lithium-ion battery, Audi a flywheel storage system and Toyota a supercapacitor design during the early years of their three-way manufacturer rivalry.

“Formula E is a different story [to WEC] because there is much less difference in the hardware,” Lotterer told Motorsport.com. “In the WEC, the different manufacturers had different concepts and this had quite a big influence on the performance. 

“Here, it’s just small differences [that matter] on the powertrain and the inverter, the software and car set-up. The less opportunity you have to make the difference with hardware, the more you have to go into details, and the more the details matter. 

“That’s where Formula E is so challenging, because every team is pushing so far into the details. And even though the gains are marginal, they can give you the edge. 

“If we can tick off all the details that we have to catch up with against the other teams, then we can focus on really making them better than the others. So we’ll have to see where we are."

Read Also:

Lotterer has completed three full seasons in Formula E - the first two with Techeetah prior to his move to the new-found Porsche FE team - but is yet to register his first win in the series.

The German driver led the majority of the 2019 Hong Kong E-Prix but suffered a puncture on the penultimate lap after being hit by the Envision Virgin car of Sam Bird.

This means he hasn’t scored a victory in any pro racing category since his first-place finish in the second round of the 2017 Super Formula season at Okayama.

While eager to break his duck in 2021 after having racked up no fewer than five second-place finishes and two poles, Lotterer says he feels that a lack of FE victories so far doesn't reflect negatively on his performance level in the all-electric series.

“I always look at my own performance and there have been some really good ones, even though they weren’t wins," he said.

“I picked a challenging route as well by coming into a new team [and leaving DS Techeetah], and it takes a bit of patience in the first year. And I still had a couple of chances to score a win. It should have happened in Hong Kong [in 2019].

“I think what we achieved last year was pretty good, so we just need to go one step better this year.”

Related video

Cassidy braced for "tough times" in rookie Formula E season

Previous article

Cassidy braced for "tough times" in rookie Formula E season

Next article

Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades

Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
IndyCar

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

13h
3
NASCAR Cup

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news
Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes

44m
Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

3h
Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain
Formula E

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain

7h
Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa
Formula E

Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa

19h
How Nissan plans on dethroning DS Techeetah in Formula E
Formula E

How Nissan plans on dethroning DS Techeetah in Formula E

22h
Latest videos
Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7 00:57
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights 01:29
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go 02:12
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020
How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

The Formula E grid heads to Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo for pre-season testing and the track, minus the controversial chicane, leaves the circuit unrepresentative to the series' familiar street layouts but could still be a proving ground for multiple reasons.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Formula E Formula E / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain

Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.