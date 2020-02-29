Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Marrakesh E-prix / Race report

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, as Gunther pips sick Vergne

shares
comments
Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, as Gunther pips sick Vergne
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 2:57 PM

Antonio Felix da Costa took the Formula E championship lead by winning the Marrakesh E-Prix, as his DS Techeetah teammate Jean-Eric Vergne scored his first podium of the season from 11th on the grid.

Reigning series champion Vergne had sat out Friday's shakedown and first practice due to illness, but climbed to as high as second place in the race, before ultimately coming up just short in an exhilarating battle against Maximilian Gunther.

A rapid start from pole by da Costa contrasted with a somewhat sluggish getaway from second-placed Gunther, but the BMW man saw off Andre Lotterer's challenge into the first corner and set his sights on da Costa.

With Porsche driver Lotterer then slipping behind the Mercedes of Nyck de Vries – only to reclaim third place when the latter was subsequently hit with a drive-through penalty for excessive power regeneration - da Costa and Gunther established an early two-second cushion over the chasing pack.

The gap between the two leaders themselves would oscillate between a few tenths and a second over the opening few laps, but when both moved to activate the first of their two four-minute attack mode periods on lap 11, da Costa made better use of the extra power to put himself two seconds clear of Gunther.

By then, da Costa's teammate Vergne had muscled his way through from 11th on the grid to third, although he soon dropped back behind Lotterer, who had activated his first attack mode later.

Coming into lap 15, with the race approaching its halfway point, da Costa eased off dramatically, allowing Gunther to neutralise the gap and attempt to overtake the DS Techeetah driver around the outside of Turn 11.

Da Costa fought off this attack, but then offered little resistance as Gunther executed a move around the outside of the sweeping Turn 1 left-hander.

With both doing significant energy management, da Costa nearly fell into the clutches of Lotterer as he activated his second attack mode, but having retained the position he then eased past Gunther on the run down to Turn 11.

Gunther then followed suit in activating his final attack mode, but da Costa had established enough of a gap with the use of his allotted extra power to remain ahead once Gunther's four minutes ran out.

At that point, Gunther came under immediate pressure from Vergne – who was last of the frontrunners to activate his second attack mode, having not needed it to re-pass Lotterer for third – and had no answer to the reigning champion when Vergne drove down the inside of Turn 1, in the final seconds of him having extra power.

Yet Gunther now had a usable energy advantage over Vergne, and though the reigning champion threw a very late block on the inside line of Turn 1 in the dying minutes that nearly resulted in a collision, Gunther was unfazed – and was told by BMW that Vergne was fighting “a losing battle”.

The prediction ultimately came true as while Vergne managed to fight off another Gunther attack at Turn 1, this time around the outside, he was powerless to stop Gunther from overtaking him with two corners left.

Their battle had left da Costa some 11 seconds in the clear, while Vergne just narrowly held on to make it two DS Techeetah cars on the podium, finishing two tenths clear of Nissan's Sebastien Buemi.

Venturi's Edoardo Mortara made it four top-eight finishes in five races with fifth place, but finished just eight tenths clear of a spectacular Mitch Evans.

The erstwhile points leader started last after a Jaguar qualifying miscalculation, but broke into the top 10 by lap 24 and made further progress to grab sixth place.

Lucas di Grassi led Audi's efforts in seventh, the highlight of his race coming when he overtook both James Calado (Jaguar) and Jerome d'Ambrosio (Mahindra) in a single Turn 3 move.

From podium contention, Lotterer faded to eighth at the end, with Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) and Sam Bird (Virgin Audi) completing the podium. De Vries recovered to 11th following his drive-through penalty.

Mahindra driver Pascal Wehrlein had his points hopes dashed by a puncture, but posted the fastest lap of the race on the final tour, finishing as the final car on the lead lap in 22nd.

Ma Qing Hua (NIO 333) was a lap down in 23rd, while BMW's Alexander Sims suffered a last-lap heartbreak, dropping out of a points-paying position with an apparent failure.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 34 46'52.757
2 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 34 47'04.184 11.427
3 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 34 47'04.791 12.034
4 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 34 47'05.039 12.282
5 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 34 47'08.414 15.657
6 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 34 47'09.092 16.335
7 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 34 47'11.463 18.706
8 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 34 47'12.255 19.498
9 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 34 47'12.883 20.126
10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 34 47'13.052 20.295
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 34 47'13.314 20.557
12 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 34 47'15.130 22.373
13 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 34 47'15.542 22.785
14 Germany Daniel Abt
Germany Team Abt 34 47'17.837 25.080
15 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 34 47'18.726 25.969
16 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 34 47'19.285 26.528
17 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 34 47'20.243 27.486
18 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 34 47'37.233 44.476
19 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
United States Dragon Racing 34 47'41.759 49.002
20 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 34 47'45.832 53.075
21 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 34 47'52.726 59.969
22 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
India Mahindra Racing 34 48'06.171 1'13.414
23 China Ma Qing Hua
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 33 47'25.441 1 Lap
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 33 45'45.519 1 Lap
View full results

Related video

Next article
Lapierre replaces Rossiter for Marrakesh Formula E rookie test

Previous article

Lapierre replaces Rossiter for Marrakesh Formula E rookie test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Marrakesh E-prix
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Marrakesh E-prix

Marrakesh E-prix

27 Feb - 29 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Shakedown
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
05:00
14:00
FP1
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
07:45
16:45
FP2
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
00:00
09:00
QU
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
02:00
11:00
Race
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
06:03
15:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

2
World Superbike

Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact

3
Stock car

Illiana qualifying notes

4
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, as Gunther pips sick Vergne

1h
5
Formula E

Evans "furious" after Jaguar error leaves him last on grid

Latest videos

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy 07:35
Formula E

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash 00:16
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash

Mexico City E-Prix: Nyck de Vries, Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns crash 00:13
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nyck de Vries, Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns crash

Mexico City E-Prix: Insane onboard race start with Maximilian Günther 00:28
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Insane onboard race start with Maximilian Günther

Formula E Sonic The Hedgehog Parody - Simsy The Racehog 01:07
Formula E

Formula E Sonic The Hedgehog Parody - Simsy The Racehog

Latest news

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, as Gunther pips sick Vergne
FE

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, as Gunther pips sick Vergne

Lapierre replaces Rossiter for Marrakesh Formula E rookie test
FE

Lapierre replaces Rossiter for Marrakesh Formula E rookie test

Evans "furious" after Jaguar error leaves him last on grid
FE

Evans "furious" after Jaguar error leaves him last on grid

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa takes first pole of 2019/20
FE

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa takes first pole of 2019/20

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi
FE

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.