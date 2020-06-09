Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Rast to test Formula E car as Audi evaluates Abt replacement

shares
comments
Rast to test Formula E car as Audi evaluates Abt replacement
By:
Jun 9, 2020, 1:11 PM

Two-time DTM champion Rene Rast will test an Audi Formula E car in July with a view to replacing the ousted Daniel Abt in the German manufacturer’s driver line-up.

Audi announced last month that it would split with Abt with immediate effect after the German driver was caught using sim racer Lorenz Hoerzing in his place during one of FE's Race at Home Challenge Esports event.

This has opened up a seat at the team alongside Lucas di Grassi for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, and Rast - who will be left without a drive in 2021 after Audi exits the DTM -  is considered to be the primary candidate for the vacant spot.

Rast’s only Formula E experience came in a one-off outing with the now-defunct Team Aguri squad at the Berlin E-Prix in 2016, but the 33-year-old has revealed that Audi has arranged a test for him at the Lausitzring next month.

Formula E has yet to reveal a revised calendar since the season was halted after the Marrakesh E-Prix in February, and Rast’s chances of racing in the series would depend on whether there are any clashes with his primary commitments in the DTM.

“For now the only plan is for me to test at the Lausitzring at the beginning of July,” Rast told reporters when asked if he had any interest in FE by Motorsport.com. 

“As long as there is no official Formula E calendar we cannot really plan if I’m going to race or not in Formula E. If the DTM and Formula E calendars are clashing, I cannot do Formula E because DTM is my priority right now. It all depends on the calendar. 

“But I would definitely be interested in racing in Formula E. It’s one of the best championships we have out there, and with Audi leaving the DTM it’s the only option I can do with Audi, basically, as a factory programme.”

Another of Audi's DTM drivers, Nico Muller, had also been thought to have been a contender for the seat vacated by Abt, but the the 28-year-old said he is tied to the rival squad Dragon Racing for the remainder of the current FE season.

“I think I’m committed to do the DTM this year,” Muller told reporters including Motorsport.com. “That’s my first priority. And my second priority is clearly the Formula E campaign with Dragon and I have a commitment with them for the full season. 

“So I don’t at the moment see any... let’s see any ideas and times to make a change on that. We still have a job to finish and what then comes up, we’ll see. But at the moment I’m fully committed to my twin programmes and hopefully we’ll be successful in both.”

Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06

Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Related video

Next article
Wehrlein leaves Mahindra FE team with immediate effect

Previous article

Wehrlein leaves Mahindra FE team with immediate effect
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Formula E
Drivers Daniel Abt , Nico Müller , René Rast
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Supercars

New V8 Future Tourers touring car category announced

2
Esports

Podcast: Should “salty” sim racers be banned for reckless moves?

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 doesn’t need "messy" reverse grids idea

4
Formula 1

McLaren unable to test old F1 car before season start

5
Formula 1

F1 driver market moves "a bit of a shock" for Norris

28m

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag 24:32
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne 27:14
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown? 24:58
Formula E

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown?

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights 01:37
Formula E

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights

Formula E At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race start 01:05
Formula E

Formula E At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race start

Latest news

Rast to test Formula E car as Audi evaluates Abt replacement
FE

Rast to test Formula E car as Audi evaluates Abt replacement

Wehrlein leaves Mahindra FE team with immediate effect
FE

Wehrlein leaves Mahindra FE team with immediate effect

Wehrlein has "no issues" with last-race FE title defeat
eSpt

Wehrlein has "no issues" with last-race FE title defeat

Vandoorne crowned inaugural FE Race At Home champion
eSpt

Vandoorne crowned inaugural FE Race At Home champion

Wehrlein retakes FE Race At Home points lead ahead of finale
eSpt

Wehrlein retakes FE Race At Home points lead ahead of finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.