Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in final practice Next / Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar FE teammate Bird
Formula E / Rome ePrix II Qualifying report

Rome E-Prix: Vergne dispatches Dennis for race 2 pole

Jean-Eric Vergne claimed his first pole position of the 2021-22 Formula E season, beating Jake Dennis in the second Rome E-Prix qualifying finale.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Rome E-Prix: Vergne dispatches Dennis for race 2 pole

Although Dennis had blazed his way to the final with an impressive 1m37.997s to go half a second clear of his semi-final opponent - race 1 winner Mitch Evans - he was unable to repeat those heroics in the final.

Vergne was able to keep it clean as Dennis got a bit out of shape in the first sector and, although the Avalanche Andretti driver had recouped some of the deficit in the final sector, it was not enough to deny Vergne pole position.

The pole lap that Vergne registered in the final stood at a 1m38.268s, just over a tenth slower than his lap from his semi-final against friend and former teammate Andre Lotterer, which the Frenchman edged by 0.2s.

Vergne's quarter-final bout against Robin Frijns was also closely contested, with Frijns having the upper hand in the opening sector by over a tenth of a second.

But Vergne chipped away at the Dutchman, taking a smidgen of time out of him in the second sector, before leaping above in the times in the final sector by just under a tenth overall.

Lotterer dispatched Stoffel Vandoorne in their quarter-final duel, the two separated by under a tenth through the opening brace of sectors before Vandoorne ran out of steam in the final part of the lap, ending the laps 0.3s off Lotterer.

But Porsche endured a reversal in the next heat, with Pascal Wehrlein dumped out of the duels by Dennis by a similar margin.

The semi-final lap from Lotterer was good enough to collect third on the grid, ahead of Evans.

Evans, off the back of yesterday's impressive victory from ninth on the grid, made his first duels appearance by topping the Group B times - where he was drawn against Jaguar teammate Sam Bird in the quarter finals.

Bird will start from fifth having set the fastest time of the quarter-final eliminated drivers, lining up alongside Frijns - the Envision driver just 0.008s slower than the British veteran. Wehrlein will start from seventh, joining Vandoorne on the fourth row.

Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara were the biggest scalps claimed in Group A, with de Vries missing out on a place in the duels by 0.005s as Bird crept in ahead of the Dutchman.

De Vries endured a small slide at Turn 9 as he transcended the limits of grip available, losing a smidgen of time in the middle sector which proved to end his chances of making the top eight - and his misery will be compounded with a three-place grid penalty for his Race 1 contact with Pascal Wehrlein.

Mortara was also fractions off of making the top four, sitting 0.033s behind Bird, but the championship leader had to endure the ignominy of missing out for the second race in a row.

Dan Ticktum was unable to replicate his pace in free practice and, despite a strong first sector, was unable to keep his NIO 333 hooked up enough to bother the top four.

Antonio Felix da Costa was dumped out in Group B with a late lap from Wehrlein, with Vergne on the cusp of being eliminated from the top four as Sergio Sette Camara was dazzling on board of his Dragon Penske car before the Brazilian locked up and crashed at the chicane.

Sette Camara was third after the first set of runs, but was unable to deliver at the final moment and missed out on booking his and Dragon's first duels appearance.

However, he starts alongside da Costa on the fifth row owing to de Vries' grid penalty.

Lucas di Grassi also missed out to compound Venturi's misery, scraping the wall on his first run and ending up with a piece of advertising hoarding wrapped around his rear wing fender.

Read Also:

Rome E-Prix II Starting Grid

Cla Driver Team
1 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah
2 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport
3 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team
4 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
5 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
6 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing
7 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team
8 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah
10 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing
11 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi
12 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi
13 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes
14 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing
15 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS
16 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS
17 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport
18 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing
19 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing
20 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
21 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing
22 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
View full results
shares
comments
Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in final practice
Previous article

Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in final practice

Next article

Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar FE teammate Bird

Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar FE teammate Bird
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey Rome ePrix II
Formula E

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime
Formula E

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

Latest news

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car
Formula E Formula E

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime
Formula E Formula E

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

Nissan purchases e.dams for full control over Formula E team
Formula E Formula E

Nissan purchases e.dams for full control over Formula E team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.