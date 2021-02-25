Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / How Nissan plans on dethroning DS Techeetah in Formula E Next / Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain
Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa

By:

Antonio Felix da Costa says his DS Techeetah teammate Jean-Eric Vergne is “super hungry” for success after the “pain” inflicted by last season's Formula E title defeat.

shares
comments
Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa

Vergne won back-to-back titles with Techeetah in seasons 4 and 5 and has played an instrumental role in turning the Chinese outfit into an FE powerhouse, having been a part of the team since it was a Renault customer in the Gen1 era.

But the French driver endured a troubled 2019/20 season as the reigning double champion, scoring just over half the points of da Costa who took the drivers' crown in his first year with the team.

Asked by Motorsport.com how the rivalry with Vergne could play out as they go head-to-head in 2021, da Costa said he expects the French driver to "retaliate" and come back "stronger" and "hungrier" this season.

"JEV, he's a winner," the Portuguese driver said. "I can really understand the kind of pain he went through last year. He was winning year after year. Then I joined his team and I started winning. 

"I can really sympathise with what he went through. And it made him super hungry. He's really putting his head down. And I can see he wants to retaliate in a healthy way and it's made him strong and hungry. 

"So he's going to be coming for all of us, proper JEV style. We'll be here to race him and see at the end who wins."

Read Also:

DS Techeetah is the only squad on the grid to have two Formula E championships in its line-up, with Vergne and da Costa having won three of the six drivers' titles awarded so far between them.

Team principal Mark Preston said he expects a clear team leader to emerge at some point during the campaign, but admitted that the situation could become stressful for the outfit.

"That's gonna be the most interesting discussion I'm sure during the season," Preston said when asked by Motorsport.com how he plans on managing the rivalry between Vergne and da Costa this year.

"In Berlin it became pretty clear fairly early on that Antonio was going to take the championship and so they can work together at that point. 

"We've had some pretty competitive times over the last few years as well, particularly with drivers like Andre [Lotterer] and JEV.

"At some point that's become sort of logical who is going to potentially win the championship or not win the championship, at least be the leader of our two drivers. 

"We'll see how that plays out. It will be stressful for everybody I'm sure."

Related video

How Nissan plans on dethroning DS Techeetah in Formula E

Previous article

How Nissan plans on dethroning DS Techeetah in Formula E

Next article

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
IndyCar

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

13h
3
NASCAR Cup

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news
Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes

44m
Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

3h
Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain
Formula E

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain

7h
Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa
Formula E

Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa

19h
How Nissan plans on dethroning DS Techeetah in Formula E
Formula E

How Nissan plans on dethroning DS Techeetah in Formula E

22h
Latest videos
Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7 00:57
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights 01:29
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go 02:12
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020
How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

The Formula E grid heads to Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo for pre-season testing and the track, minus the controversial chicane, leaves the circuit unrepresentative to the series' familiar street layouts but could still be a proving ground for multiple reasons.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Formula E Formula E / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Dragon expecting to benefit from old FE powertrain

Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne "super hungry" after last season's "pain" - Da Costa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.