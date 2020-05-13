TCR champion to star in ARG eSport Cup

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Esports / Breaking news

TCR champion to star in ARG eSport Cup

shares
comments
TCR champion to star in ARG eSport Cup
By:
May 13, 2020, 10:10 PM

Multiple TCR champion Josh Files will make a cameo appearance in the seventh round of ARG eSport Cup later today.

Files is the third driver to be selected under ARG’s ‘star’ entry, which has previously attracted the likes of Renault Formula 1 junior Oscar Piastri and experienced Supercars driver Michael Caruso.

He arrives in the virtual category off the back of a successful run of real-world titles in multiple regional TCR championships, including TCR Germany (2016, 2017), TCR Middle East (2017) and TCR Europe (2019).

His Target Competition livery from his championship-winning year in 2019 will make a reappearance in the eSport Cup, although his Hyundai i30N will be replaced by the Audi TCR car.

Files will be a part of a 44-strong field, comprising 40 drivers from ARG’s regular suite of racing series, plus three wildcards and Files himself in the star driver role.

They will race in both Formula 3 and TCR machinery at the now-demolished Oran Park Raceway circuit in south west Sydney.

The track was established in 1962 but was closed in 2010 to make way for a housing estate.

All of the TCR eSport Cup action can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv. 

Josh Files, Target Competition Hyundai i30 N TCR

Josh Files, Target Competition Hyundai i30 N TCR

Photo by: TCR media

 

