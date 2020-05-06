Sign in
Esports / Breaking news

Caruso to make debut Esports start in ARG eSport Cup

Caruso to make debut Esports start in ARG eSport Cup
By:
May 6, 2020, 11:21 PM

Veteran Supercars driver Michael Caruso will make his virtual racing debut in Thursday’s ARG eSport Cup round at the Phillip Island circuit.

Caruso is the second ‘star driver’ to make a wildcard appearance in ARG’s Esports series following Renault Formula 1 junior Oscar Piastri’s stellar performance at Barcelona last week.

He has been supplied a simulator by Melbourne Performance Centre, which is also providing equipment to team’s leading driver Garth Tander.

The 36-year-old will have to accustom himself to both touring cars and single-seaters in the virtual world, as Phillip Island marks the first time ARG will run both Dallara Formula 3 and Audi TCR races at the same round.

Previously, ARG had been alternating between the two types of cars after every round.

“It’s pretty exciting, because I’ve never done any online racing,” said Caruso.

“I’m very new to the world, but it’s good. It’s a new challenge, and having never done it, there’s a bit of excitement. I’ve been watching the races and there’s plenty of action.

“Seeing how everyone gets the most out of the them has been good to watch, but let's see how we go tonight and have some fun.”

In the real world, Caruso is due to contest a full campaign in TCR Australia in a GRM Alfa Romeo this season and has also signed for a Supercars enduro role with Tickford Racing.

V8 Touring Car driver Harley Haber heads Trans Am ace Nathan Herne and Renault TCR driver Dylan O’Keeffe in the ARG eSport Cup standings after five rounds.

Round 6 of the ARG eSport Cup will kick off at 8pm AEST Thursday, with all of the action streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv. 

