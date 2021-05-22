Tickets Subscribe
Esports Race report

NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Brooks, Harbin win at Darlington

By:
, Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

The first of four events are in the books for the latest NASCAR Heat 5 limited series.

NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Brooks, Harbin win at Darlington

Two names familiar with winning at the top level of NASCAR Heat racing, Justin Brooks and Josh Harbin, both found themselves walking away with the top prizes in each of their respective console races. 

With both events live on Traxion on Thursday night, both the Xbox and PlayStation races had plenty to talk about after 55 laps each. The Top 3 finishers in both races will qualify for the finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July. Here’s how both races played out to open the series. 

Brooks takes Xbox win, Zaiter and Giles advance

In the Winter Heat Series, Luis Zaiter was able to take advantage of the ongoing Brooks vs Buttafuoco battle to win at Daytona and take the title. On Wednesday night, Zaiter took the pole to begin his defense of the title.  

As the race went on green for the first half, Zaiter led early until Brooks and Buttafuoco were both able to get by. Brooks maintained the lead until he began the first green flag pit cycle after about 20 laps. Many opted to pit shortly after, but Buttafuoco attempted to stretch the fuel as far as he could, eventually pitting just short of halfway. 

Tyler Dohar and Austin Green were both able to stretch the fuel past halfway, and had the race run green to the end, it might have come down to the two of them. Unfortunately, a caution flew just a few laps later and put Brooks and Zaiter in winning position.  

A couple more cautions set the stage for a late race restart, and Brooks was able to hold on over Zaiter and Cody Giles. All three drivers will advance to the championship race at Atlanta while the rest of the field will need to requalify and aim for a Top 3 finish at Texas next month. 

Justin Brooks

Justin Brooks

Photo by: Justin Melillo

 

Xbox Results

Xbox Race Results

Finish

Name

Gamertag

Car

Start

Laps Led

Behind

1

Justin Brooks

mrTRACKBAR33

37

2

37

0

2

Luis Zaiter

CGM x Rose

42

1

13

0.2381

3

Cody Giles

XXFluffyxX2

16

4

  

0.4545

4

Elijah White

TheAviator1024

12

6

  

0.7824

5

Tim Moore

Word Burton

77

5

  

0.871

6

Daniel Buttafuoco

LukyDog385

13

3

5

1.126

7

Tom Flitcroft

tomtomflitty

20

7

  

1.4425

8

Jose Ruiz

JOSE 95x

95

22

  

2.0225

9

Josh Taylor

Amour Smoke

41

21

  

2.6179

10

Jeremy Nobles

MB1day RockyTop

17

10

  

2.8433

11

Casey Masser

| Asylumzs |

6

9

  

2.9136

12

Jeff Noe

STOUT WHISKEY

66

19

  

2.9993

13

Tyler Dohar

JRM Dohar88

88

14

  

3.1567

14

Matthew Heale

RowdyMatt51

51

13

  

4.0025

15

Austin Green

Ace Sniper130

3

18

  

4.3739

16

Erick Santiago

Ecs25

8

24

  

4.6332

17

James Holtzer

BIGJAWNxPA

9

12

  

4.8524

18

Jordan Bane

Baner95888

19

11

  

5.1922

19

Drew Jewah

DrewLMAO

14

15

  

5.2927

20

Mitchell Kelley

Tac2488

24

23

  

5.4455

21

Anthony Lord

MrSlideJob1996

18

17

  

8.0856

22

Jacob Brauer

DocHudson8818

2

8

  

10.9153

23

Nick Walker

wowTHATSgarbage

11

16

  

DNF

24

Cody Kelley

Rocket5x

48

20

  

DNS

Cautions plague playstation race, Harbin saves enough fuel to win

The Xbox race saw more than half the race go green before their first caution, but the PlayStation drivers didn’t get to complete a single lap before their first yellow flag. 

Just like the Xbox guys though, the defending Winter Heat Series champ Chase Williamson led the field to the green flag. With a couple of quick draw yellows after trouble with Chris Perkey in the first one and Joey Stone in the second, Williamson decided to pit, and the field got jumbled up.  

Matt Smith assumed the lead for a stint before a couple more yellows, and that’s when the lead cycled to Josh Harbin for the first time. More cautions continued to fall with Mike Braas, Tim Moore, and others finding issues through the first half. When Forrest Hamilton took over the lead, the race finally decided to find their green flag pace, setting up for a fuel mileage battle. 

Williamson, Giles (who was taking part in both races), and Harbin all took turns leading towards the end. As fuel tanks ran virtually dry, Harbin was able to come in clutch and take the victory with just enough gas in the tank. Harbin, Thomas Cohick, and Joe West took the podium spots and will all move on to the title race. 

Josh Harbin

Josh Harbin

Photo by: Justin Melillo

Playstation Results

PS4 Race Results

Finish

Name

Gamertag

Car

Start

Laps Led

Behind

1

Josh Harbin

ThAbEaR_95

95

13

18

0

2

Thomas Cohick

JCR_Clashin04

12

11

  

2.902

3

Joe West

jaw2131

48

17

  

4.8105

4

Maxwell Castro

MaxBoost27

1

5

  

5.4944

5

Daniel Basse

DBdabest20

8

22

  

5.6451

6

Grant Salzano

Salzano14

00

19

  

6.0479

7

Tim Moore

WordBurton

77

3

  

16.6844

8

Joey Stone

Sloppy_Joe_YT

24

4

  

-1

9

Matt Smith

FlashNine

21

16

10

-1

10

Forrest Hamilton

Grizzly0924_

51

24

15

-1

11

Chase Williamson

Itsyourbrochase

78

1

10

-1

12

Jordan Dworaczyk

JCR_JWOWisBACK

41

14

  

-1

13

Joe Gornick

JRM_Gornick7

88

2

1

-1

14

Keith Pittman

FRR_True_Death77

11

18

  

-1

15

Tyler McMurter

TyMac11

20

10

  

-1

16

Mathew Montgomery

Coach-Mat

10

15

  

-1

17

Derrick Berryman

BADFAST43

43

8

  

-1

18

Cody Giles

xX_Fluffy_Xx2

16

6

3

-2

19

Mike Braas

MikeRPM44

44

7

  

-2

20

Chase Durheim

Chasing_you33

3

12

  

-3

21

Chris Perkey

ThatManPerkey

14

9

  

-3

22

Adam Isn

adamjammer9

18

20

  

DNS

23

Willis Young

BDR-BeaR24

9

21

  

DNS

24

Isaac Smallwood

ColaMotorsports

38

23

  

DNS

Qualifiers for Round 2 at Texas open at Midnight 

The next chance to race in the NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Summer Showdown starts now for Texas Motor Speedway. At midnight following the first race, registration and servers go live for the second of four events in the series. 

Guys like Buttafuoco, Castro, Dohar, and Williamson will have to give it another go to even make the roster, then they’ll have a shot to go for a Top 3 at Texas. 

Qualifiers end just before midnight on 27th May, and registration is open to anyone who owns a copy of the game on either PlayStation or Xbox consoles. 

Stay tuned to Traxion as we’ll be bringing all the coverage from the Ultimate Summer Showdown as it happens. 

2021 Ultimate Summer Showdown Open Qualifiers Schedule

Texas Motor Speedway: May 21, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) – May 27, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)  

Pocono Raceway: June 11, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) – June 17, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)  

Atlanta Motor Speedway: July 2, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) – July 8, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)  

2021 Ultimate Summer Showdown Race Schedule

Texas Motor Speedway: 10th June, 8 pm ET,60 Laps (+2 Pace Laps)  

Pocono Raceway: 1st July, 8 pm ET,20 Laps (+2 Pace Laps)  

Atlanta Motor Speedway: 22nd July, 8 pm ET,60 Laps (+2 Pace Laps)  

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Justin Melillo

