Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Ty Majeski dominates the field in Friday Night Thunder win

shares
comments
Ty Majeski dominates the field in Friday Night Thunder win
By:
May 9, 2020, 2:17 AM

Ty Majeski is the top-rated iRacer and Friday night he showed why with a dominating performance at virtual Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

With Alex Labbe, Donny Lia and Josh Berry battling for second on a restart with two of 125 laps remaining, Majeski was able to get a jump on his competitors and cruised to the victory in Friday Night Thunder, the preliminary eNASCAR race for non-Cup Series drivers.

 

Majeski is the fifth different winner in the series’ five events. The final eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at the virtual North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

“Definitely, I feel like this was long overdue. I’ve obviously had speed but I just couldn’t put a while race together,” Majeski said. “I don’t run this big cars a ton. I’ll be honest, it took me a bit to find my rhythm with them and get the strategies right. I’ve hurt myself so many times on strategy in these races.

“It certainly helped being on a short track, which is primarily what I do here on iRacing. It was right in my wheelhouse and thankfully I was able to hold those guys off on all those restarts and put a whole race together.”

Labbe ended up second, Stefan Parsons third, Lia fourth and Berry completed the top-five.

Majeski had little competition on the track, dominating every restart and was first off pit road during both rounds of pit stops.

In fact, Majeski’s biggest trouble came late in the race after a caution for a spin by Stephen Leicht. After the caution was displayed, Leicht fired up his car to restart and drove up the track, making contact with Majeski, the leader, and Lia, who was running second at the time.

 

Both Majeski and Lia suffered damage to their cars but not enough to force them to pit. It did leave a question mark in their ability to hold off their competitors. Majeski quickly put the question to rest, driving off on the next restart.

While his move may not have been intentional, Leicht was “parked” for the remainder of the event by iRacing officials.

“I really stayed in control of the race really the entire race and hit my marks and didn’t make any mistakes and I was able to bring it home,” Majeski said.

Next article
Tander joins Supercars Eseries field for COTA

Previous article

Tander joins Supercars Eseries field for COTA
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island

ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island

7 May - 7 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Wed 6 May
Thu 7 May
07:00
00:00

Trending

1
Supercars

Holden Revival added to Bathurst International

2
General

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR sets stage lengths for rescheduled races

4
IndyCar

Larry Curry on the outside looking in

5
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Forsythe Racing and RuSPORT combine operations

Latest videos

Get to Know the Drivers – Team Penske eSports 05:14
Esports

Get to Know the Drivers – Team Penske eSports

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 52:13
Esports

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer 00:46
Esports

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer

Lando Norris talks about his pit lane road block 01:20
Esports

Lando Norris talks about his pit lane road block

Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Highlights 01:37
Esports

Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Highlights

Latest news

Ty Majeski dominates the field in Friday Night Thunder win
eSpt

Ty Majeski dominates the field in Friday Night Thunder win

Tander joins Supercars Eseries field for COTA
eSpt

Tander joins Supercars Eseries field for COTA

Supercars drops Sebring from next Esports round
eSpt

Supercars drops Sebring from next Esports round

Can Gunther make it a Race at Home Challenge hat-trick?
eSpt

Can Gunther make it a Race at Home Challenge hat-trick?

More scientific approach required for sims, says Norris
eSpt

More scientific approach required for sims, says Norris

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.