NASCAR sets stage lengths for rescheduled races

NASCAR will resume its 2020 schedule with three events at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, beginning with a 400-mile Cup Series race on May 17, followed by a 200-mile Xfinity Series race on May 19 and a 310-mile Cup race on May 20.

The stage lengths for those races are as follows:

May 17 (Cup Series): 90 laps, 95 laps and 108 laps (3:30 p.m. ET)

May 19 (Xfinity Series): 45 laps, 45, laps and 57 laps (8 p.m. ET)

May 20 (Cup Series): 60 laps, 65 laps and 103 laps (7:30 p.m. ET)

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host four races in four days beginning with the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race on May 24. That will be followed by a 300-mile Xfinity Series race on May 25, a 200-mile Truck Series race on May 26 and a 312-mile Cup race on May 27.

The stage lengths for those races are as follows:

May 24 (Cup Series): 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps and 100 laps (6 p.m. ET)

May 25 (Xfinity Series): 45 laps, 45 laps, 110 laps (7:30 p.m. ET)

May 26 (Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series): 30 laps, 30 laps and 74 laps (8 p.m. ET)

May 27 (Cup Series): 55 laps, 60 laps and 93 laps (8 p.m. ET)

All of these races are one-day events and consist of the race event only except for the Coca-Cola 600, which will have one-lap single-car qualifying on May 24 at 2:05 p.m. ET.