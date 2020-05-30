Champion Hansen headlines World RX Esports opener

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Race in
01 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Preview

Champion Hansen headlines World RX Esports opener

shares
comments
Champion Hansen headlines World RX Esports opener
By:
May 30, 2020, 12:28 PM

World Rallycross Champion Timmy Hansen will enter the first round in a new Esports Invitational Series for the discipline this weekend with unfinished business from the real-world 2019 season-opener at the Yas Marina Circuit.

In the first and so-far only World RX event at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 venue, Hansen was quickest in the opening two qualifiers last season in what would be his title winning campaign, but contact with title-rival Andreas Bakkerud in Q3 put him out of the event. Bakkerud also failed to make the semi-finals as a result of the incident.

The pair will resume battle on the 1200-meter-long, 63% asphalt 37% gravel circuit located in the stadium section at turn 7 of Yas Marina’s Formula 1 lap on Sunday.

Hansen has already taken part in the first two standalone World RX Esports Invitational events on the Spanish and Portuguese World RX circuits, on Codemasters’ DiRT 2.0 game, while Bakkerud raced in the first event but missed out on a place in the final after a battle with Czech Esports driver Lukas Mateja.

The Norwegian won’t face the same scenario this weekend however, as for the new series, real-world and Esports drivers have been split. While the ‘pro’ class for real-world drivers will feature four qualifiers, semi-finals and final like a real-life event, in the 2.5 hour long broadcast, 10 Esports racers will also take part in a pair of semi-finals and a final in the last hour of the programme.

Kevin Hansen scored his maiden World RX win at Yas Maria in the real-world event last year and like his World Champion brother has embraced the Esports movement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Supercars star Shane Van Gisbergen entered the Portuguese World RX Esports event earlier this month with modest expectations but finished on the podium. For the Abu Dhabi event, the first in a four-round series, he is joined by another Supercars regular, Charlie Schwerkolt Racing’s Scott Pye.

1984 World Rally Champion Stig Blomqvist was a rallycross regular through his driving career, and this weekend his son Tom Blomqvist will follow in his footsteps into the rallycross world as part of the 20-strong pro driver line up.

Former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Mika Salo will also take part. Salo has raced in real-world Finnish Rallycross Championship events and tested an Albatec Racing Peugeot 208 in 2013, and also drove in the previous World RX Esports round in Portugal.

Multi-discipline outfit Munnich Motorsport has two drivers representing its stable on the entry list, World RX podium finisher Timo Scheider partnered by WTCR runner Esteban Guerrieri.

A number of names from elsewhere in motorsport, like Audi endurance racer Kelvin Van Der Linde and drifter Tessa Whittock, will also compete, along with a host of drivers from World RX, including Rokas Baciuska and Oliver Bennett. 

Junior World Rally Championship runner and DiRT development driver Jon Armstrong, and the first World RX Esports event winner Mattias Adielsson lead the line up in the 10-driver Esports field, where DiRT 2.0 Rallycross World Champion Killian Dall’olmo and DiRT 2.0 Rally World Champion Meteja will also compete.

SET Esports driver Dall’olmo took the win on-track in the Portuguese event at Montalegre, but following a jump start penalty it was his brother Quentin Dall’olmo who claimed the victory spoils.

The Yas Marina round of World RX Esports series will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual

Previous article

Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual

Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross , Esports
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500

3
Esports

Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual

2h
4
Formula 1

Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal

5
Formula 1

F1 power unit rules too complex for new entrants - Richards

1h

Latest videos

Onboard Lap: Nürburgring with Nicklas Nielsen 02:08
Esports

Onboard Lap: Nürburgring with Nicklas Nielsen

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition 03:30:00
Esports

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers 01:36
Esports

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming 02:01
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights 02:01
Esports

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights

Latest news

Champion Hansen headlines World RX Esports opener
eSpt

Champion Hansen headlines World RX Esports opener

Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual
eSpt

Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual

Leclerc, Giovinazzi to race Ferrari in Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours
eSpt

Leclerc, Giovinazzi to race Ferrari in Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

Wehrlein leads Vandoorne as FE visits virtual New York circuit
eSpt

Wehrlein leads Vandoorne as FE visits virtual New York circuit

Alonso, Barrichello team up for Virtual Le Mans
eSpt

Alonso, Barrichello team up for Virtual Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.