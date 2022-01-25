Tickets Subscribe
General News

Ground breaks on new $100 million Aussie circuit

By:

Ground has officially broken on a $100 million dollar country club-style circuit in Western Australia.

Ground breaks on new $100 million Aussie circuit

Work is now underway on Club Moolia, which is set to become the Asia Pacific region's first 'automotive country club'.

The centrepiece of the resort will be a 4.1-kilometre circuit with 17 corners and sections of track up to 12 metres wide.

Drawings of the circuit design indicate it can be split into at least two other layouts.

The track will be set on a 3000-acre parcel of land that will also include a lagoon, five tennis courts, a club house and private villas and garages.

Memberships for The Celebrity ($30,000 initiation fee then $5000 per year) and The Prodigy ($50,000 initiation fee then $7000 per year) are already sold out

The last remaining availability for memberships comes in at an eye-watering $150,000, then another $10,000 per year, for The Conglomerate tier.

That includes up to 120 hours of track access.

Club Moolia is located in Bindoon, around an hour from Perth.

Singaporean developer Ascapia Capital is behind the ambitious project while the Peritas Group has been charged with the engineering work.

The circuit is expected to be finished by the end of this year before opening to members in 2023.

Club Moolia circuit

Club Moolia circuit

Photo by: Press Image

Club Moolia circuit

Club Moolia circuit

Photo by: Press Image

