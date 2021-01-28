Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Practice report

Rolex 24: Allmendinger leads FP2 in Meyer Shank Acura

Rolex 24: Allmendinger leads FP2 in Meyer Shank Acura
By:

A.J. Allmendinger proved he hasn’t lost his sportscar chops, topping second practice by more than a quarter second in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05.

The former open-wheel ace Allmendinger lapped the 3.56-mile course in 1min34.287sec, compared with six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon’s 1min34.562sec in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Another two Cadillacs, those of Kamui Kobayashi (#48 Ally Action Express Racing) and Sebastien Bourdais (JDC Miller Motorsports) were third and fourth fastest – the latter just a hair faster than Jonathan Bomarito in the Mazda RT24-P.

In LMP2, Mikkel Jensen kept PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports at the top of the times with an excellent 1min35.979sec, barely 0.4sec slower than the slowest DPi time. Jensen was 0.17sec ahead of Matthieu Vaxiviere in the Tower Motorsports by Starworks machine, with Robert Kubica third for High Class Racing.

Dylan Murry’s best effort ensured Riley Motorsports again topped LMP3, this time ahead of the sister car driven by Scott Andrews. Road To Indy rising star Rasmus Lindh was third fastest for Performance Tech Motorsports, a tenth ahead of veteran and former Prototype champion Joao Barbosa in the Sean Creech Motorsports car. Ryan Norman was fastest Duqueine driver.

Gianmaria Bruni caused a stir with fastest time in GT Le Mans, driving the new WeatherTech Racing Proton Porsche 919, lapping a tenth faster than James Calado in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488. Meanwhile, Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner kept their Corvettes ahead of the BMWs.

Mirko Bortolotti finished GT Daytona’s portion of the session on top, ahead of a trio of Porsche 911 GT3 Rs – Team TGM (Owen Trinkler), Team Hardpoint EBM (Katherine Legge) and Pfaff Motorsports (Laurens Vanthoor).

The 1hr45min third practice begins at 7.15pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States A.J. Allmendinger
DPi Acura DPi 25 1'34.287
2 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
DPi Cadillac DPi 28 1'34.519 0.232
3 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'34.562 0.275
4 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 25 1'34.816 0.529
5 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 32 1'34.836 0.549
6 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
DPi Acura DPi 26 1'35.272 0.985
7 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Chase Elliott
DPi Cadillac DPi 29 1'35.345 1.058
8 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'35.979 1.692
9 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 26 1'36.154 1.867
10 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'36.853 2.566
11 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Charles Milesi
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 35 1'36.866 2.579
12 81 United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'36.911 2.624
13 82 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Christopher Mies
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 28 1'37.086 2.799
14 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'38.499 4.212
15 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
LMP2 Dallara LMP2 34 1'38.645 4.358
16 51 United States Cody Ware
Turkey Salih Yoluc
United States Austin Dillon
Germany Sven Muller
LMP2 Ligier LMP2 33 1'39.480 5.193
17 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'41.098 6.811
18 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre
Austria Richard Lietz
Italy Gianmaria Bruni
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 25 1'42.600 8.313
19 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
France Jules Gounon
Italy Davide Rigon
GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 29 1'42.754 8.467
20 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTLM Corvette C8.R 29 1'42.827 8.540
21 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTLM Corvette C8.R 27 1'42.967 8.680
22 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 28 1'43.175 8.888
23 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Timo Glock
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 26 1'43.230 8.943
24 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 30 1'43.432 9.145
25 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Spencer Pigot
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Oliver Askew
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 27 1'43.570 9.283
26 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Canada Cameron Cassels
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
United States Ayrton Ori
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 29 1'43.814 9.527
27 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
France Yann Clairay
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 29 1'43.924 9.637
28 7 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Ryan Norman
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Charles Finelli
LMP3 Duqueine D08 31 1'43.993 9.706
29 6 Germany Moritz Kranz
Germany Hoerr Laurents
United States Kenton Koch
Stevan McAleer
LMP3 Duqueine D08 29 1'44.233 9.946
30 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
United States Matt McMurry
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 26 1'44.947 10.660
31 111 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
Italy Marco Mapelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 29 1'45.690 11.403
32 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Owen Trinkler
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 27 1'45.933 11.646
33 88 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 29 1'45.958 11.671
34 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
Australia Matt Campbell
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 27 1'46.068 11.781
35 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 27 1'46.161 11.874
36 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 29 1'46.286 11.999
37 63 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
United States Bret Curtis
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Brazil Marcos Gomes
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 27 1'46.310 12.023
38 57 United States Russell Ward
United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Germany Maro Engel
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 30 1'46.357 12.070
39 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Klaus Bachler
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 28 1'46.552 12.265
40 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa
Germany Tim Zimmermann
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 26 1'46.584 12.297
41 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Kyle Kirkwood
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 21 1'46.698 12.411
42 97 United States Maxwell Root
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United States Ben Keating
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 24 1'46.742 12.455
43 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Luca Stolz
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 29 1'46.743 12.456
44 21 France Simon Mann
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Matteo Cressoni
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 25 1'46.773 12.486
45 12 United States Robert Megennis
United States Zach Veach
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 22 1'46.882 12.595
46 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 28 1'47.058 12.771
47 42 United States Alan Metni
United States Andrew Davis
United States J.R. Hildebrand
United States Don Yount
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 30 1'47.495 13.208
48 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
Germany Maximilian Buhk
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 15 1'47.679 13.392
49 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
United States Colton Herta
GTD BMW M6 GT3 0 0.000
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

