Subscribe
Previous / Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Next / Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man
IMSA / Long Beach News

How BMW rewrote GTP software to fix “serious issues” at Long Beach

BMW’s second consecutive podium finish in the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Long Beach followed a software fix sent from its HQ in Munich, Germany.

Charles Bradley
By:
How BMW rewrote GTP software to fix “serious issues” at Long Beach

Connor De Phillippi, who set fastest lap en route to the M Hybrid V8’s runner-up spot at the Californian street track, revealed that a major problem was encountered in opening practice and needed software for its hybrid system to be rewritten for the #25 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run car to function properly. 

The LMDh machinery runs with a common hybrid system, but the software for the electronic control unit is completely open and has been a huge area of development to keep the cars running properly. 

“I’m proud of the team, because we had serious issues in FP1 and we had the guys back in Munich trying to repeat and solve them, and they rewrote code to fix it,” said De Phillippi. “It’s just incredible the amount of effort this program requires, it’s pretty cool.” 

His team-mate Nick Yelloly said the recent results have answered critics of the BMW LMDh project, which will be expanded to include the World Endurance Championship next season.  

“There was a lot of comments on the internet and whatnot, so to come to Long Beach and finish second feels quite nice,” said Yelloly. “The hard work that’s gone on back at base and in Munich, it’s been tremendous.

“It’s a huge program to get up and running with such a short timeframe, so to put it together and get the right people involved and the right amount of testing in order to be competitive. We’ve been able to improve our drivability session by session and now we genuinely looked OK on pace here, so onwards and upwards.  

“The team will keep working our arses off. In that last stint Connor gave it everything. As a combination we’re looking pretty solid, and I’m really looking forward to visiting all the other tracks now.” 

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

De Phillippi also paid tribute to Yelloly’s work on the project in the simulator, the Briton bringing his expertise in this field from years working for the Aston Martin F1 team and in its previous guises since its Force India days.

“Nick has been developing our simulator back in Munich – like you wouldn’t believe the amount of days he puts in there,” he said. “The correlation is really impressive, and that’s helped us a lot.  

“All our rivals have run DPi [cars] in the past, and they have a toolbox for these tracks. We have nothing, so the way we rolled off [at Long Beach] was very impressive from the team.  

“And then when we did hit issues, we worked as a team to solve them. Still a lot to be done, but we’re getting an even better car each time.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

Le Mans

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

General

Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Larson joins Kaulig Racing for Darlington Xfinity race

Larson joins Kaulig Racing for Darlington Xfinity race

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Larson joins Kaulig Racing for Darlington Xfinity race Larson joins Kaulig Racing for Darlington Xfinity race

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

LM24 Le Mans

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

WRC extends deadline for 2024 Rally UK bid

WRC extends deadline for 2024 Rally UK bid

WRC WRC

WRC extends deadline for 2024 Rally UK bid WRC extends deadline for 2024 Rally UK bid

Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

IMSA IMSA

Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe