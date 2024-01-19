Subscribe
IMSA The Roar Before The 24
Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD

Pipo Derani surged the Cadillac V-Series.R to the top in the second test session of the Roar Before the 24, as Ford's new Mustang GT3 proved fastest in GTD Pro.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Updated
#64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3: Harry Tincknell, Mike Rockenfeller, Christopher Mies
The Brazilian turned a lap of 1m35.217s around Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile road course circuit for Action Express.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 of Connor De Phillippi led the majority of the session prior to being bumped by Derani. In the end, De Phillippi was a sizable 0.377s behind in second. A majority of that time was lost in the opening sector as Derani was the only driver to hit a sub-23s at 22.991s.

After topping the opening session with Nick Tandy, co-driver Laurens Vanthoor put the No. 6 Porsche Penske 963 third, 0.504s behind the top spot.

It was an eventful time for Jordan Taylor, who spun the No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 in Turn 1 with 30 minutes remaining before continuing on and the entry ending up seventh overall.

Indy NXT champion puts Era Motorsport tops in LMP2

Christian Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, vaulted the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA to the top of the LMP2 class after setting the fastest lap of 1m39.674s.

Nolan Siegel, one of Rasmussen’s challengers for the Indy NXT title last year, ended up 0.253s behind in the Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier.

There were two separate incidents that involved entries from LMP2, starting with the No. 88 AF Corse ORECA that spun in Turn 3 just 15 minutes into the session but continued on and ended up 0.353s behind in third.

Roughly 45 minutes into the session the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA spun in Turn 7 to bring out the first red flag. IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin set the quickest pace to put the team eighth in class, but 0.844s of the pace.

Mustang paces GTD Pro

It was an impressive showing by Ford Multimatic Motorsports’ Christopher Mies, who established the Ford Mustang GT3 fastest in GTD Pro with a 1m46.494s on just the fifth of its 38 logged laps.

The pace was 0.266s quicker than the time set by James Calado in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3.

Wright Motorsports’ Jan Heylen set the mark in GTD, with the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R hitting a 1m46.741s lap.

     
Driver Info
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 37

1'35.217

134.598
2 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin Germany R. Rast BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 32

+0.377

1'35.594

0.377 134.067
3 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 32

+0.504

1'35.721

0.127 133.889
4 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Sweden M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 40

+0.728

1'35.945

0.224 133.577
5 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 30

+0.926

1'36.143

0.198 133.301
6 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Spain A. Palou Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 34

+0.943

1'36.160

0.017 133.278
7 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta United Kingdom J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 38

+1.077

1'36.294

0.134 133.092
8 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 33

+1.144

1'36.361

0.067 133.000
9 Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Belgium A. Picariello France R. Dumas Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 45

+1.529

1'36.746

0.385 132.471
10 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson United States B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 42

+2.043

1'37.260

0.514 131.771
11 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
18 ORECA LMP2 07 37

+4.457

1'39.674

2.414 128.579
12 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa
N. Siegel
United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 		33 Ligier LMP2 45

+4.710

1'39.927

0.253 128.254
13 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen France L. Wadoux France M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA LMP2 07 34

+4.810

1'40.027

0.100 128.125
14 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann France C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 43

+4.944

1'40.161

0.134 127.954
15 United States B. Keating
N. Pino
United Kingdom B. Hanley Mexico P. O'Ward United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA LMP2 07 43

+4.989

1'40.206

0.045 127.897
16 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg
Sweden F. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA LMP2 07 43

+4.999

1'40.216

0.010 127.884
17 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
H. Laurents
United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA LMP2 07 40

+5.145

1'40.362

0.146 127.698
18 Canada J. Farano
M. Dinan
Austria F. Habsburg New Zealand S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports 		8 ORECA LMP2 07 40

+5.301

1'40.518

0.156 127.500
19 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
04 ORECA LMP2 07 43

+5.428

1'40.645

0.127 127.339
20
P. Hyett
France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
99 ORECA LMP2 07 43

+5.531

1'40.748

0.103 127.208
21 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea
France C. Milesi TDS Racing 		11 ORECA LMP2 07 41

+5.544

1'40.761

0.013 127.192
22 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Brazil F. Massa Riley 74 ORECA LMP2 07 39

+5.667

1'40.884

0.123 127.037
23 United States E. Lux United States K. Simpson Australia J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
81 ORECA LMP2 07 42

+5.737

1'40.954

0.070 126.949
24 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 39

+11.277

1'46.494

5.540 120.345
25
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen France F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 41

+11.524

1'46.741

0.247 120.066
26 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 31

+11.543

1'46.760

0.019 120.045
27
M. Franco
A. Costa
Italy A. Balzan Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 37

+11.677

1'46.894

0.134 119.894
28 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 39

+11.754

1'46.971

0.077 119.808
29 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell United States T. Hindman France J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 25

+11.763

1'46.980

0.009 119.798
30 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 36

+11.791

1'47.008

0.028 119.767
31 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Japan K. Cozzolino Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 41

+11.793

1'47.010

0.002 119.765
32 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco United States E. Cheever Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 41

+11.857

1'47.074

0.064 119.693
33 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Japan R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 31

+11.860

1'47.077

0.003 119.690
34 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern United Kingdom A. Lynn AWA 13 Corvette C8.R GTD 40

+11.865

1'47.082

0.005 119.684
35 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco United Kingdom S. Mitchell Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 38

+11.878

1'47.095

0.013 119.669
36 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 43

+11.955

1'47.172

0.077 119.583
37 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 32

+11.987

1'47.204

0.032 119.548
38 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood United Kingdom M. Conway Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 33

+11.989

1'47.206

0.002 119.546
39 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 47

+12.021

1'47.238

0.032 119.510
40
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach
L. Voorde
Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 41

+12.027

1'47.244

0.006 119.503
41
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 36

+12.035

1'47.252

0.008 119.494
42 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 34

+12.037

1'47.254

0.002 119.492
43 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Denmark N. Thiim Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 41

+12.042

1'47.259

0.005 119.486
44 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy United Kingdom T. Gamble Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 40

+12.096

1'47.313

0.054 119.426
45 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
R. Agostini Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 42

+12.148

1'47.365

0.052 119.369
46 United States R. Hardwick Norway D. Olsen
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 35

+12.177

1'47.394

0.029 119.336
47 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe United States A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaste 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 36

+12.381

1'47.598

0.204 119.110
48 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle
United States A. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 		45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 39

+12.414

1'47.631

0.033 119.074
49 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni France R. Grosjean Italy M. Cairoli Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 41

+12.433

1'47.650

0.019 119.052
50 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen South Africa S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 37

+12.462

1'47.679

0.029 119.020
51 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker
Germany J. Klingmann Turner Motorsport 		96 BMW M4 GT3 37

+12.535

1'47.752

0.073 118.940
52
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 37

+12.689

1'47.906

0.154 118.770
53 Canada M. Grenier United States M. Skeen United States K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
32 Mercedes AMG GT3 34

+12.788

1'48.005

0.099 118.661
54 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 39

+12.828

1'48.045

0.040 118.617
55 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Austria T. Preining Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 35

+12.889

1'48.106

0.061 118.550
56 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Canada D. Morad Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 15

+13.019

1'48.236

0.130 118.408
57 Turkey S. Yoluc Portugal R. Andrade Australia S. Andrews United Kingdom A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 36

+13.240

1'48.457

0.221 118.167
58 Australia K. Habul France J. Gounon Germany L. Stolz Germany M. Engel Sun Energy 1 75 Mercedes AMG GT3 23

+13.242

1'48.459

0.002 118.164
59 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill Ireland C. Eastwood AWA 		17 Corvette C8.R GTD 12

+13.485

1'48.702

0.243 117.900
View full results
