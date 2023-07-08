Subscribe
Previous / IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice
IMSA / Mosport Practice report

IMSA CTMP: Taylor Acura leads Blomqvist in second practice

Acura’s Ricky Taylor set the pace in second practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Saturday morning.

Charles Bradley
By:
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

Taylor topped the 1h 45m session for the 34-car entry with a quickest time of 1m05.870s, a quarter of a second clear of all GTP rivals.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Colin Braun, who was fastest by a huge margin on Friday, again set a storming early pace in his #60 Acura. His 1m07.076s on his 14th tour was over half a second quicker than the opposition with an hour remaining.

Alexander Sims (Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R) and Filipe Albuquerque (Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06) took shots at it, with Sims getting to within 0.086s but Albuquerque was some three tenths shy. Ricky Taylor then took over the WTR Acura and snatched P2, 0.082s off Braun’s time.

There was a late red flag for Sebastien Bourdais stopping his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac out on track at Turn 5, the car having spun at Turn 2 early on. But he was able to restart and return to the pits, which sparked a late frenzy of fast times ahead of qualifying.

Taylor went to the top on 1m06.316s on new tires, half a second clear of Felipe Nasr’s #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, who had Mathieu Jaminet a tenth behind him in the sister #6 car.

Tom Blomqvist, in the MSR Acura, then produced 1m06.138s to briefly grab P1 but Taylor took it back with 1m05.870s. Nasr was third, 0.868s off the pace, ahead of a recovering Bourdais and Jaminet.

Augusto Farfus was sixth in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 – keen to make amends after his first-corner exit at Watkins Glen last time out – ahead of Derani. Mike Rockenfeller (JDC Miller Porsche) and Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW rounded out the nine-car GTP field.

Garett Grist again led the LMP3 field for Jr III Racing, ahead of Felipe Fraga (Riley) and Matthew Bell (AWA) as yesterday.

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Lexus leads Lamborghini and Mercedes in GTD

In GTD, Loris Spinelli set the early pace at 1m15.269s in the #78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Madison Snow’s Turner Motorsports BMW M4, and that time went undefeated in the pro-am class.

Frederik Schandorff split them in the #70 Inception McLaren 720S with 30 minutes remaining, before Jordan Taylor grabbed P2 with 1m15.484s in the GTD Pro class Corvette C8.R.

Taylor was the top Pro until Jack Hawksworth (Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F) topped everyone with 1m14.959s, with Jules Gounon also outpacing Taylor, but not Spinelli, in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes.

Qualifying starts at 12:45pm ET later.

Read Also:
Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
GTP Acura ARX-06 57 1'05.870 185.821
2 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
GTP Acura ARX-06 53 1'06.138 0.268 0.268 185.068
3 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
GTP Porsche 963 53 1'06.738 0.868 0.600 183.404
4 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 52 1'06.776 0.906 0.038 183.299
5 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTP Porsche 963 51 1'06.824 0.954 0.048 183.168
6 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 50 1'07.040 1.170 0.216 182.578
7 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 55 1'07.106 1.236 0.066 182.398
8 Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
GTP Porsche 963 61 1'07.266 1.396 0.160 181.964
9 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 39 1'07.404 1.534 0.138 181.592
10 Canada Garett Grist
United States Ari Balogh
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 67 1'11.766 5.896 4.362 170.554
11 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 49 1'11.960 6.090 0.194 170.094
12 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
LMP3 Duqueine D08 52 1'12.109 6.239 0.149 169.743
13 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 56 1'12.396 6.526 0.287 169.070
14 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
LMP3 Duqueine D08 52 1'13.182 7.312 0.786 167.254
15 Antoine Comeau
George Staikos
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 29 1'14.294 8.424 1.112 164.751
16 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 40 1'14.959 9.089 0.665 163.289
17 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 40 1'15.269 9.399 0.310 162.617
18 Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 49 1'15.309 9.439 0.040 162.530
19 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 58 1'15.484 9.614 0.175 162.154
20 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 54 1'15.677 9.807 0.193 161.740
21 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 50 1'15.686 9.816 0.009 161.721
22 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 47 1'15.721 9.851 0.035 161.646
23 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 49 1'15.784 9.914 0.063 161.512
24 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 50 1'15.816 9.946 0.032 161.443
25 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 51 1'15.906 10.036 0.090 161.252
26 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M4 GT3 46 1'16.017 10.147 0.111 161.017
27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 51 1'16.019 10.149 0.002 161.012
28 United States David Brule
United States Alec Udell
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 23 1'16.027 10.157 0.008 160.995
29 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 59 1'16.071 10.201 0.044 160.902
30 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 61 1'16.148 10.278 0.077 160.740
31 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Chandler Hull
GTD BMW M4 GT3 55 1'16.228 10.358 0.080 160.571
32 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Acura NSX GT3 53 1'16.270 10.400 0.042 160.482
33 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 46 1'16.280 10.410 0.010 160.461
34 United States PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5 1'18.709 12.839 2.429 155.510
View full results
shares
comments

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

Formula 1
British GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe