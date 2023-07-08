IMSA CTMP: Taylor Acura leads Blomqvist in second practice
Acura’s Ricky Taylor set the pace in second practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Saturday morning.
Taylor topped the 1h 45m session for the 34-car entry with a quickest time of 1m05.870s, a quarter of a second clear of all GTP rivals.
Meyer Shank Racing’s Colin Braun, who was fastest by a huge margin on Friday, again set a storming early pace in his #60 Acura. His 1m07.076s on his 14th tour was over half a second quicker than the opposition with an hour remaining.
Alexander Sims (Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R) and Filipe Albuquerque (Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06) took shots at it, with Sims getting to within 0.086s but Albuquerque was some three tenths shy. Ricky Taylor then took over the WTR Acura and snatched P2, 0.082s off Braun’s time.
There was a late red flag for Sebastien Bourdais stopping his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac out on track at Turn 5, the car having spun at Turn 2 early on. But he was able to restart and return to the pits, which sparked a late frenzy of fast times ahead of qualifying.
Taylor went to the top on 1m06.316s on new tires, half a second clear of Felipe Nasr’s #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, who had Mathieu Jaminet a tenth behind him in the sister #6 car.
Tom Blomqvist, in the MSR Acura, then produced 1m06.138s to briefly grab P1 but Taylor took it back with 1m05.870s. Nasr was third, 0.868s off the pace, ahead of a recovering Bourdais and Jaminet.
Augusto Farfus was sixth in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 – keen to make amends after his first-corner exit at Watkins Glen last time out – ahead of Derani. Mike Rockenfeller (JDC Miller Porsche) and Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW rounded out the nine-car GTP field.
Garett Grist again led the LMP3 field for Jr III Racing, ahead of Felipe Fraga (Riley) and Matthew Bell (AWA) as yesterday.
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Lexus leads Lamborghini and Mercedes in GTD
In GTD, Loris Spinelli set the early pace at 1m15.269s in the #78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Madison Snow’s Turner Motorsports BMW M4, and that time went undefeated in the pro-am class.
Frederik Schandorff split them in the #70 Inception McLaren 720S with 30 minutes remaining, before Jordan Taylor grabbed P2 with 1m15.484s in the GTD Pro class Corvette C8.R.
Taylor was the top Pro until Jack Hawksworth (Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F) topped everyone with 1m14.959s, with Jules Gounon also outpacing Taylor, but not Spinelli, in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes.
Qualifying starts at 12:45pm ET later.
|Cla
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|57
|1'05.870
|185.821
|2
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|53
|1'06.138
|0.268
|0.268
|185.068
|3
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|53
|1'06.738
|0.868
|0.600
|183.404
|4
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|52
|1'06.776
|0.906
|0.038
|183.299
|5
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|51
|1'06.824
|0.954
|0.048
|183.168
|6
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|50
|1'07.040
|1.170
|0.216
|182.578
|7
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|55
|1'07.106
|1.236
|0.066
|182.398
|8
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|61
|1'07.266
|1.396
|0.160
|181.964
|9
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|39
|1'07.404
|1.534
|0.138
|181.592
|10
|
Garett Grist
Ari Balogh
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|67
|1'11.766
|5.896
|4.362
|170.554
|11
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|49
|1'11.960
|6.090
|0.194
|170.094
|12
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|52
|1'12.109
|6.239
|0.149
|169.743
|13
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|56
|1'12.396
|6.526
|0.287
|169.070
|14
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|52
|1'13.182
|7.312
|0.786
|167.254
|15
|
Antoine Comeau
George Staikos
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|29
|1'14.294
|8.424
|1.112
|164.751
|16
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|40
|1'14.959
|9.089
|0.665
|163.289
|17
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|40
|1'15.269
|9.399
|0.310
|162.617
|18
|
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|49
|1'15.309
|9.439
|0.040
|162.530
|19
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|58
|1'15.484
|9.614
|0.175
|162.154
|20
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|54
|1'15.677
|9.807
|0.193
|161.740
|21
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|50
|1'15.686
|9.816
|0.009
|161.721
|22
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|47
|1'15.721
|9.851
|0.035
|161.646
|23
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|49
|1'15.784
|9.914
|0.063
|161.512
|24
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|50
|1'15.816
|9.946
|0.032
|161.443
|25
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|51
|1'15.906
|10.036
|0.090
|161.252
|26
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|46
|1'16.017
|10.147
|0.111
|161.017
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|51
|1'16.019
|10.149
|0.002
|161.012
|28
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|23
|1'16.027
|10.157
|0.008
|160.995
|29
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|59
|1'16.071
|10.201
|0.044
|160.902
|30
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|61
|1'16.148
|10.278
|0.077
|160.740
|31
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|55
|1'16.228
|10.358
|0.080
|160.571
|32
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|53
|1'16.270
|10.400
|0.042
|160.482
|33
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|46
|1'16.280
|10.410
|0.010
|160.461
|34
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|1'18.709
|12.839
|2.429
|155.510
