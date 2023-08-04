IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice
Sebastien Bourdais topped the first practice session at Road America in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, while Pipo Derani led the second practice in the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac.
On the freshly repaved circuit, Derani put down the fastest time of all drivers at 1:47.986s.
Bourdais, who led the first session at 1:49.538s, trailed Derani by over two tenths in the second practice.
After practice, Derani said: “It was a positive day for all of us at Cadillac Racing. A better order in the second practice, I would say. Jokes aside, it's not only being quick in practice 1 and expecting to be quick in practice 2. You have to keep working on it, trying different things to find a little bit here and a little bit there. It was a good start but obviously the competition is very stiff and strong. It's a long track and a small mistake going really quick can cost you a couple of tenths (of a second) and a position.
"Trying to put everything together is not easy and that's why we're trying to have a car that's good and easier to achieve the desired lap times. At the end of the day it's competition whether it's' practice or qualifying. You always want to be the quickest. Practice is very tight and we shouldn't expect anything different in qualifying., which means that every detail is going to count."
Several drivers found trouble as they tackled the new pavement, and both sessions were slowed by multiple red flags.
The No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA of Mikkel Jensen led LMP2 at 1:52.812s in the earlier session, but it was the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA topping the charts in the second practice at 1:52.244s.
In LMP3, the No. 30 Jr III Racing Liger swept both sessions with a fast lap of 1:58.069s, which came later in the day.
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
The No. 80 AO Racing Porsche 911 led the entire GT field in FP1, lapping the circuit in 2:05.126s. He was followed close behind by the No. 32 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3, which topped the GTD Pro field.
In FP2, Corvette Racing asserted themselves, leading all GT drivers at 2:03.712s. The best non-pro entry was the No. 32 Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 at 2:04.327s.
Complete Practice #1 results can be found HERE with the full results from Practice #2 listed below.
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|PIPO DERANIALEXANDER SIMSWhelen Engineering Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|34
|1'47.986
|134.951
|2
|SÉBASTIEN BOURDAISRENGER VAN DER ZANDECadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|32
|+0.201
|0.201
|134.700
|3
|RICKY TAYLORFILIPE ALBUQUERQUEKonica Minolta Acura ARX-06
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|33
|+0.612
|0.411
|134.190
|4
|CONNOR DE PHILLIPPINICK YELLOLYBMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|30
|+0.797
|0.185
|133.962
|5
|PHILIPP ENGAUGUSTO FARFUSBMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|28
|+1.084
|0.287
|133.610
|6
|NICK TANDYMATHIEU JAMINETPorsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|34
|+1.092
|0.008
|133.600
|7
|TIJMEN VAN DER HELMMIKE ROCKENFELLERJDC/Miller Motorsports
|5
|Porsche 963
|34
|+1.172
|0.080
|133.502
|8
|TOM BLOMQVISTCOLIN BRAUNMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|60
|Acura ARX-06
|33
|+1.242
|0.070
|133.416
|9
|MATT CAMPBELLFELIPE NASRPorsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|26
|+1.775
|0.533
|132.768
|10
|HARRY TINCKNELLGIANMARIA BRUNIProton Competition
|59
|Porsche 963
|14
|+2.916
|1.141
|131.402
|11
|DWIGHT MERRIMANRYAN DALZIELEra Motorsport
|18
|ORECA LMP2 07
|33
|+4.258
|1.342
|129.831
|12
|GEORGE KURTZBEN HANLEYCrowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA LMP2 07
|34
|+4.506
|0.248
|129.545
|13
|RODRIGO SALESLOUIS DELETRAZTower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA LMP2 07
|32
|+4.595
|0.089
|129.443
|14
|DENNIS ANDERSENED JONESHigh Class Racing
|20
|ORECA LMP2 07
|33
|+5.101
|0.506
|128.864
|15
|BEN KEATINGPAUL-LOUP CHATINPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA LMP2 07
|28
|+5.593
|0.492
|128.305
|16
|STEVEN THOMASMIKKEL JENSENTDS Racing
|11
|ORECA LMP2 07
|4
|+6.287
|0.694
|127.526
|17
|ARI BALOGHGARETT GRISTJr III Racing
|30
|Ligier JS P320
|27
|+10.083
|3.796
|123.426
|18
|OREY FIDANIMATTHEW BELLAWA
|13
|Duqueine D08
|27
|+10.502
|0.419
|122.990
|19
|
GERRY KRAUTSCOTT ANDREWSJDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Duqueine D08
|28
|+10.688
|0.186
|122.797
|20
|GAR ROBINSONJOSH BURDONRiley
|74
|Ligier JS P320
|28
|+11.154
|0.466
|122.317
|21
|ANTHONY MANTELLAWAYNE BOYDAWA
|17
|Duqueine D08
|28
|+11.320
|0.166
|122.146
|22
|
BIJOY GARGLINUS LUNDQVISTJr III Racing
|29
|Ligier JS P320
|31
|+11.886
|0.566
|121.570
|23
|LANCE WILLSEYJOAO BARBOSASean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P320
|25
|+11.925
|0.039
|121.530
|24
|
SETH LUCASTONIS KASEMETSAve Motorsports
|4
|Ligier JS P320
|29
|+13.790
|1.865
|119.669
|25
|ANTONIO GARCIAJORDAN TAYLORCorvette Racing
|3
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|30
|+15.726
|1.936
|117.796
|26
|DANIEL JUNCADELLAJULES GOUNONWeatherTech Racing
|79
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|29
|+16.197
|0.471
|117.349
|27
|JACK HAWKSWORTHBEN BARNICOATVasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|24
|+16.239
|0.042
|117.310
|28
|MIKE SKEENMIKAEL GRENIERTeam Korthoff Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|24
|+16.341
|0.102
|117.213
|29
|ROSS GUNNALEX RIBERASHeart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|26
|+16.503
|0.162
|117.061
|30
|KLAUS BACHLERPATRICK PILETPfaff Motorsports
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|29
|+16.561
|0.058
|117.006
|31
|BRYAN SELLERSMADISON SNOWPaul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|27
|+16.628
|0.067
|116.944
|32
|BRENDAN IRIBEFREDERIK SCHANDORFFInception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|21
|+16.925
|0.297
|116.665
|33
|PJ HYETT
SEB PRIAULXAO Racing
|80
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|25
|+16.928
|0.003
|116.663
|34
|BILL AUBERLENCHANDLER HULLTurner Motorsport
|97
|BMW M4 GT3
|28
|+16.984
|0.056
|116.610
|35
|RUSSELL WARDPHILIP ELLISWinward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|19
|+17.097
|0.113
|116.505
|36
|MARIO FARNBACHERASHTON HARRISONRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR
|93
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|+17.102
|0.005
|116.500
|37
|
SHEENA MONKKATHERINE LEGGEGradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|+17.183
|0.081
|116.425
|38
|FRANKIE MONTECALVOAARON TELITZVasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|30
|+17.472
|0.289
|116.157
|39
|PATRICK GALLAGHERROBBY FOLEYTurner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|29
|+17.547
|0.075
|116.087
|40
|ROMAN DE ANGELISMARCO SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|25
|+18.093
|0.546
|115.585
|41
|
ALAN METNIKAY VAN BERLOKellymoss with Riley
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|28
|+18.248
|0.155
|115.443
|42
|ALAN BRYNJOLFSSONTRENT HINDMANWright Motorsports
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|23
|+18.533
|0.285
|115.183
|43
|DAVID BRULEALEC UDELLKellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|30
|+18.974
|0.441
|114.783
|44
|JOHN FALBGIEDO VAN DER GARDETDS Racing
|35
|ORECA LMP2 07
|0
|45
|MIKHAIL GOIKHBERGLORIS SPINELLIForte Racing Powered by USRT
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|0
