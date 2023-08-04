Subscribe
IMSA reveals 2024 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar
IMSA / Road America Practice report

IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice

Sebastien Bourdais topped the first practice session at Road America in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, while Pipo Derani led the second practice in the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims

On the freshly repaved circuit, Derani put down the fastest time of all drivers at 1:47.986s.

Bourdais, who led the first session at 1:49.538s, trailed Derani by over two tenths in the second practice.

After practice, Derani said: “It was a positive day for all of us at Cadillac Racing. A better order in the second practice, I would say. Jokes aside, it's not only being quick in practice 1 and expecting to be quick in practice 2. You have to keep working on it, trying different things to find a little bit here and a little bit there. It was a good start but obviously the competition is very stiff and strong. It's a long track and a small mistake going really quick can cost you a couple of tenths (of a second) and a position.

"Trying to put everything together is not easy and that's why we're trying to have a car that's good and easier to achieve the desired lap times. At the end of the day it's competition whether it's' practice or qualifying. You always want to be the quickest. Practice is very tight and we shouldn't expect anything different in qualifying., which means that every detail is going to count." 

Several drivers found trouble as they tackled the new pavement, and both sessions were slowed by multiple red flags.

The No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA of Mikkel Jensen led LMP2 at 1:52.812s in the earlier session, but it was the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA topping the charts in the second practice at 1:52.244s.

In LMP3, the No. 30 Jr III Racing Liger swept both sessions with a fast lap of 1:58.069s, which came later in the day.

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The No. 80 AO Racing Porsche 911 led the entire GT field in FP1, lapping the circuit in 2:05.126s. He was followed close behind by the No. 32 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3, which topped the GTD Pro field.

In FP2, Corvette Racing asserted themselves, leading all GT drivers at 2:03.712s. The best non-pro entry was the No. 32 Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 at 2:04.327s.

Complete Practice #1 results can be found HERE with the full results from Practice #2 listed below.

Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 BrazilPIPO DERANIUnited KingdomALEXANDER SIMSWhelen Engineering Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 34 1'47.986   134.951
2 FranceSÉBASTIEN BOURDAISNetherlandsRENGER VAN DER ZANDECadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 32 +0.201 0.201 134.700
3 United StatesRICKY TAYLORPortugalFILIPE ALBUQUERQUEKonica Minolta Acura ARX-06 10 Acura ARX-06 33 +0.612 0.411 134.190
4 United StatesCONNOR DE PHILLIPPIUnited KingdomNICK YELLOLYBMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 30 +0.797 0.185 133.962
5 AustriaPHILIPP ENGBrazilAUGUSTO FARFUSBMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 28 +1.084 0.287 133.610
6 United KingdomNICK TANDYFranceMATHIEU JAMINETPorsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 34 +1.092 0.008 133.600
7 NetherlandsTIJMEN VAN DER HELMGermanyMIKE ROCKENFELLERJDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 34 +1.172 0.080 133.502
8 United KingdomTOM BLOMQVISTUnited StatesCOLIN BRAUNMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 33 +1.242 0.070 133.416
9 AustraliaMATT CAMPBELLBrazilFELIPE NASRPorsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 26 +1.775 0.533 132.768
10 United KingdomHARRY TINCKNELLItalyGIANMARIA BRUNIProton Competition 59 Porsche 963 14 +2.916 1.141 131.402
11 United StatesDWIGHT MERRIMANUnited KingdomRYAN DALZIELEra Motorsport 18 ORECA LMP2 07 33 +4.258 1.342 129.831
12 United StatesGEORGE KURTZUnited KingdomBEN HANLEYCrowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA LMP2 07 34 +4.506 0.248 129.545
13 United StatesRODRIGO SALESSwitzerlandLOUIS DELETRAZTower Motorsports 8 ORECA LMP2 07 32 +4.595 0.089 129.443
14 DenmarkDENNIS ANDERSENUnited Arab EmiratesED JONESHigh Class Racing 20 ORECA LMP2 07 33 +5.101 0.506 128.864
15 United StatesBEN KEATINGFrancePAUL-LOUP CHATINPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 28 +5.593 0.492 128.305
16 United StatesSTEVEN THOMASDenmarkMIKKEL JENSENTDS Racing 11 ORECA LMP2 07 4 +6.287 0.694 127.526
17 United StatesARI BALOGHCanadaGARETT GRISTJr III Racing 30 Ligier JS P320 27 +10.083 3.796 123.426
18 CanadaOREY FIDANIUnited KingdomMATTHEW BELLAWA 13 Duqueine D08 27 +10.502 0.419 122.990
19
GERRY KRAUT
AustraliaSCOTT ANDREWSJDC/Miller Motorsports		 85 Duqueine D08 28 +10.688 0.186 122.797
20 United StatesGAR ROBINSONAustraliaJOSH BURDONRiley 74 Ligier JS P320 28 +11.154 0.466 122.317
21 CanadaANTHONY MANTELLAUnited KingdomWAYNE BOYDAWA 17 Duqueine D08 28 +11.320 0.166 122.146
22
BIJOY GARG
SwedenLINUS LUNDQVISTJr III Racing		 29 Ligier JS P320 31 +11.886 0.566 121.570
23 United StatesLANCE WILLSEYPortugalJOAO BARBOSASean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P320 25 +11.925 0.039 121.530
24
SETH LUCAS
TONIS KASEMETSAve Motorsports		 4 Ligier JS P320 29 +13.790 1.865 119.669
25 SpainANTONIO GARCIAUnited StatesJORDAN TAYLORCorvette Racing 3 Corvette C8.R GTD 30 +15.726 1.936 117.796
26 SpainDANIEL JUNCADELLAFranceJULES GOUNONWeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 29 +16.197 0.471 117.349
27 United KingdomJACK HAWKSWORTHUnited KingdomBEN BARNICOATVasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 24 +16.239 0.042 117.310
28 United StatesMIKE SKEENCanadaMIKAEL GRENIERTeam Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 24 +16.341 0.102 117.213
29 United KingdomROSS GUNNSpainALEX RIBERASHeart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 26 +16.503 0.162 117.061
30 AustriaKLAUS BACHLERFrancePATRICK PILETPfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 29 +16.561 0.058 117.006
31 United StatesBRYAN SELLERSUnited StatesMADISON SNOWPaul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 27 +16.628 0.067 116.944
32 United StatesBRENDAN IRIBESwitzerlandFREDERIK SCHANDORFFInception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 21 +16.925 0.297 116.665
33 United StatesPJ HYETT
SEB PRIAULXAO Racing
 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 25 +16.928 0.003 116.663
34 United StatesBILL AUBERLENUnited StatesCHANDLER HULLTurner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 28 +16.984 0.056 116.610
35 United StatesRUSSELL WARDSwitzerlandPHILIP ELLISWinward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 19 +17.097 0.113 116.505
36 GermanyMARIO FARNBACHERUnited StatesASHTON HARRISONRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR 93 Acura NSX GT3 28 +17.102 0.005 116.500
37
SHEENA MONK
United KingdomKATHERINE LEGGEGradient Racing		 66 Acura NSX GT3 28 +17.183 0.081 116.425
38 United StatesFRANKIE MONTECALVOUnited StatesAARON TELITZVasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 30 +17.472 0.289 116.157
39 United StatesPATRICK GALLAGHERUnited StatesROBBY FOLEYTurner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 29 +17.547 0.075 116.087
40 CanadaROMAN DE ANGELISDenmarkMARCO SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 25 +18.093 0.546 115.585
41
ALAN METNI
NetherlandsKAY VAN BERLOKellymoss with Riley		 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 28 +18.248 0.155 115.443
42 United StatesALAN BRYNJOLFSSONUnited StatesTRENT HINDMANWright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 23 +18.533 0.285 115.183
43 United StatesDAVID BRULEUnited StatesALEC UDELLKellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 30 +18.974 0.441 114.783
44 United StatesJOHN FALBNetherlandsGIEDO VAN DER GARDETDS Racing 35 ORECA LMP2 07 0      
45 CanadaMIKHAIL GOIKHBERGItalyLORIS SPINELLIForte Racing Powered by USRT 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 0
