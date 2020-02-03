Kristensen named Grand Marshal for 'Super Sebring'

The Dane, who holds the record for Le Mans 24 Hours wins with nine, will wave the green flag at the start of both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race and the WEC's Sebring 1000 Miles fixture that together make up the 'Super Sebring' weekend.

“It’s a great honor to be named Grand Marshal for both events and I can’t wait to be back at Sebring," said Kristensen, who is also a six-time Sebring winner and won the inaugural WEC race at the Florida track in 2012 with Audi (pictured top).

"The particular challenges of this historic track are still clear in my mind, and the event always has such fantastic competitors and fans!

"I consider myself very lucky to have won the 12-hour race six times and have so many great memories of incredible battles over the years.

"You have to be tough to win at Sebring – both the car and the driver – and the slogan “Respect the bumps” is one of the truest in all motorsport.”

Kristensen previously acted as the Grand Marshal for the opening round of the IMSA schedule, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, back in 2016.

His former Audi LMP1 teammate Allan McNish had the honour of waving the green flag for last year's inaugural 'Super Sebring' races.

