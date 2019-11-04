Kyle Busch to race AVS Lexus in Rolex 24

Top events
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 2:19 PM

AIM Vasser-Sullivan and Lexus has announced that NASCAR star Kyle Busch is to race the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in one of the team’s RC F GT3s next January.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver and 2015 NASCAR Cup champion was announced as part of Lexus's line-up for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener at the annual ‘Motorsports Day’ event for Toyota and Lexus team members at Toyota Motor North America headquarters in Plano, Texas.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Lexus Motorsports, AIM Vasser Sullivan and Toyota for this opportunity,” said Busch. “To have the chance to run in such an iconic race as the Rolex 24 is certainly something I’ve thought about and wanted to do.

"My partnership with Toyota and the history we’ve had together has been incredible. I would love to continue that history and maybe get my own Daytona Rolex to add to my trophy collection.”

Read Also:

Team co-owner Jimmy Vasser added: “We’re thrilled to have a racer of Kyle’s caliber join AIM Vasser Sullivan to open our 2020 season at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Kyle has proven he can compete and win in many forms of motorsports and we look forward to having him drive the Lexus RC F GT3 at Daytona.”

Busch is the most successful driver in Toyota history with 186 victories across all three NASCAR national series. Overall, he’s earned 207 career NASCAR wins combined and has scored 55 NASCAR Cup Series victories.

Busch holds the NASCAR record for the most wins in both the Xfinity Series (96) and Gander Outdoors Truck Series (56) and is currently in the hunt for his second Cup title with two races remaining in the 2019 season.

Lisa Materazzo, VP marketing, Lexus Division commented: “Kyle has been a fixture in our Toyota family for over a decade and is the winningest driver in the Toyota NASCAR program.

"He has accomplished so many firsts for Toyota throughout his tenure and we couldn’t be happier to have him join AIM VASSER SULLIVAN and drive the Lexus RC F GT3 in a world class event like the Rolex 24 at Daytona."

Busch will take part in the 2020 Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 3-5 while the race runs on January 25-26.

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams AIM Vasser Sullivan
Author David Malsher

