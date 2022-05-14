Tickets Subscribe
All me
IMSA / Mid-Ohio Qualifying report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais takes pole in Ganassi Cadillac

Sebastien Bourdais took pole position for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Mid-Ohio in his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.

Charles Bradley
By:
The track was dry as qualifying began but rain was falling to make conditions extra sketchy.

Bourdais started the ball rolling with 1m11.979s, before being beaten by Filipe Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura, who produced 1m11.481s, then 1m10.751s and finally 1m10.661s.

But Bourdais wouldn’t be denied, unleashing a 1m10.439s to take his third pole of the season, beating Albuquerque by 0.222s.

Oliver Jarvis took third for Meyer Shank Racing, producing a final lap of 1m10.791s in his Acura ARX-05. Alex Lynn will start fourth in the second CGR car, ahead of the remaining Cadillac drivers, Tristan Nunez (Action Express) and Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller).

Patrick Kelly took LMP2 pole for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports on 1m14.340s, ahead of the sister team car of Steven Thomas, who escaped a wild early spin.

Jarett Andretti took LMP3 pole for Andretti Autosport, ahead of Josh Sarchet (MLT Motorsports) and Dan Goldburg (Performance Tech).

#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow

Snow takes GTD pole for BMW

In GTD, where there is no Pro class this weekend, the track was damp at the start but dried out quickly.

Paul Miller Racing’s BMW M4 of Madison Snow led the way when it mattered on 1m20.525s, two tenths clear of Stevan McAleer (Korthoff Mercedes), Roman De Angelis (Heart of Racing Aston Martin) and early pacesetter Robby Foley (Turner BMW).

Russell Ward (Winward Mercedes) will start fifth, ahead of the Lexuses of Frankie Montecalvo and Richard Heistand, the latter escaping the gravel after an early spin.

Qualifying results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.439
2 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 1'10.661 0.222
3 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
DPi Acura DPi 1'10.791 0.352
4 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.995 0.556
5 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'11.053 0.614
6 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'11.083 0.644
7 52 United States Josh Pierson
United States Patrick Kelly
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'14.340 3.901
8 11 United States Steven Thomas
United States Jonathan Bomarito
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'15.276 4.837
9 81 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'15.332 4.893
10 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'16.077 5.638
11 8 Canada John Farano
United Kingdom Will Stevens
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'16.313 5.874
12 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'16.515 6.076
13 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.104 6.665
14 58 United States Dakota Dickerson
Josh Sarchet
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.441 7.002
15 38 Daniel Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.788 7.349
16 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.892 7.453
17 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'18.448 8.009
18 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'19.279 8.840
19 13 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kuno Wittmer
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'19.819 9.380
20 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United States Lance Willsey
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'19.924 9.485
21 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'20.525 10.086
22 32 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'20.725 10.286
23 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'20.822 10.383
24 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'21.012 10.573
25 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'21.016 10.577
26 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'21.120 10.681
27 17 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Richard Heistand
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'21.410 10.971
28 39 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'21.450 11.011
29 51 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'21.469 11.030
30 70 United States Brendan Iribe
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'22.044 11.605
31 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'22.652 12.213
View full results
