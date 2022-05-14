Tickets Subscribe
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Albuquerque fastest in opening practice
IMSA / Mid-Ohio News

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi

Sebastien Bourdais produced the fastest time in the second practice session for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Mid-Ohio in his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Charles Bradley
By:
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist set the early pace in his Acura ARX-05 at 1m10.976s, ahead of Ricky Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing example on 1m11.557s, who chipped his time down to 1m11.333s and then 1m11.317s.

A red flag was required just after the hour mark when Jordan Pepper beached his McLaren 720S. Then a second red to retrieve the Honda NSX of Ryan Eversley, going into the final 10 minutes, set up a late dash for quick times ahead of qualifying.

MSR’s Oliver Jarvis lowered the P1 time to 1m10.624s before Bourdais grabbed it with 1m10.592s. Filipe Albuquerque improved the WTR Acura’s fastest time to 1m10.939s but that was only good for third, ahead of Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller), Alex Lynn (Ganassi) and Tristan Nunez (Action Express).

Anders Fjordbach was fastest in LMP2 for High Class Racing, ahead of ex-F1 racer Will Stevens, who’s in for a one-off with Tower Motorsports, and Ryan Dalziel (Era).

Colin Braun led LMP3 for CORE autosport.

In GTD, where there is no Pro class this weekend, Paul Miller Racing’s Madison Snow led a BMW M4 1-2 on 1m20.261s, ahead of marque veteran Bill Auberlen’s 1m20.433s for Turner Motorsports.

Jack Hawksworth was third in the extra #17 Lexus RC F entry that he shares with Richard Heistand on 1m20.519s, ahead of the #12 sister car of Frankie Montecalvo.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
Cadillac DPi 44 1'10.507 115.291
2 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Acura DPi 51 1'10.624 0.117 0.117 115.100
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Acura DPi 46 1'10.939 0.432 0.315 114.589
4 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Cadillac DPi 48 1'11.003 0.496 0.064 114.485
5 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Cadillac DPi 51 1'11.252 0.745 0.249 114.085
6 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
Cadillac DPi 53 1'11.802 1.295 0.550 113.211
7 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
ORECA LMP2 07 60 1'13.015 2.508 1.213 111.331
8 Canada John Farano
United Kingdom Will Stevens
ORECA LMP2 07 52 1'13.068 2.561 0.053 111.250
9 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
ORECA LMP2 07 60 1'13.108 2.601 0.040 111.189
10 United States Steven Thomas
United States Jonathan Bomarito
ORECA LMP2 07 58 1'13.454 2.947 0.346 110.665
11 United States Josh Pierson
United States Patrick Kelly
ORECA LMP2 07 59 1'13.733 3.226 0.279 110.246
12 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
ORECA LMP2 07 41 1'15.472 4.965 1.739 107.706
13 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
Ligier JS P320 51 1'16.630 6.123 1.158 106.079
14 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
Ligier JS P320 48 1'16.860 6.353 0.230 105.761
15 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Ligier JS P320 54 1'16.925 6.418 0.065 105.672
16 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Ligier JS P320 57 1'17.025 6.518 0.100 105.535
17 Daniel Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Ligier JS P320 53 1'17.059 6.552 0.034 105.488
18 United States Dakota Dickerson
Josh Sarchet
Ligier JS P320 48 1'17.740 7.233 0.681 104.564
19 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kuno Wittmer
Duqueine D08 51 1'18.450 7.943 0.710 103.618
20 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United States Lance Willsey
Ligier JS P320 48 1'18.596 8.089 0.146 103.425
21 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
BMW M4 GT3 49 1'20.261 9.754 1.665 101.280
22 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
BMW M4 GT3 49 1'20.433 9.926 0.172 101.063
23 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Richard Heistand
Lexus RC F GT3 50 1'20.519 10.012 0.086 100.955
24 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
Lexus RC F GT3 52 1'20.558 10.051 0.039 100.906
25 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 50 1'20.917 10.410 0.359 100.458
26 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Mercedes-AMG GT3 54 1'20.925 10.418 0.008 100.449
27 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Porsche 911 GT3 R 52 1'20.977 10.470 0.052 100.384
28 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
Acura NSX GT3 52 1'20.987 10.480 0.010 100.372
29 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 49 1'20.993 10.486 0.006 100.364
30 United States Brendan Iribe
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
McLaren 720S GT3 39 1'21.066 10.559 0.073 100.274
31 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 45 1'21.422 10.915 0.356 99.835
