Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist set the early pace in his Acura ARX-05 at 1m10.976s, ahead of Ricky Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing example on 1m11.557s, who chipped his time down to 1m11.333s and then 1m11.317s.

A red flag was required just after the hour mark when Jordan Pepper beached his McLaren 720S. Then a second red to retrieve the Honda NSX of Ryan Eversley, going into the final 10 minutes, set up a late dash for quick times ahead of qualifying.

MSR’s Oliver Jarvis lowered the P1 time to 1m10.624s before Bourdais grabbed it with 1m10.592s. Filipe Albuquerque improved the WTR Acura’s fastest time to 1m10.939s but that was only good for third, ahead of Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller), Alex Lynn (Ganassi) and Tristan Nunez (Action Express).

Anders Fjordbach was fastest in LMP2 for High Class Racing, ahead of ex-F1 racer Will Stevens, who’s in for a one-off with Tower Motorsports, and Ryan Dalziel (Era).

Colin Braun led LMP3 for CORE autosport.

In GTD, where there is no Pro class this weekend, Paul Miller Racing’s Madison Snow led a BMW M4 1-2 on 1m20.261s, ahead of marque veteran Bill Auberlen’s 1m20.433s for Turner Motorsports.

Jack Hawksworth was third in the extra #17 Lexus RC F entry that he shares with Richard Heistand on 1m20.519s, ahead of the #12 sister car of Frankie Montecalvo.