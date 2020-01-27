Top events
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Reactions

Mostert: Rolex 24 victory “biggest win since Bathurst”

shares
comments
Mostert: Rolex 24 victory "biggest win since Bathurst"
By:
Jan 27, 2020, 12:43 AM

Supercars star Chaz Mostert says victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona was as good as his victory in the Bathurst 1000.

Mostert shared the GTLM class-winning RLL-run BMW M8 with John Edwards, Jesse Krohn and Augusto Farfus. The event featured an often frantic duel with the two works Porsche 911s, that was only decided in the final hour of the race.

“Incredible! The last feeling I’ve had like this victory is winning Bathurst,” said Mostert. “I feel like I haven’t achieved winning a lot over the last few years, so this is up there. This race is so different, but it’s just as intense as that. This is my biggest win since Bathurst 2014.

“We couldn’t afford a mistake all day, and across the whole drivers we didn’t do that. It took 12 months for the 1000 win to sink in, and it’ll probably take 12 months for this to sink in.

“I’ve got these world class drivers next to me. They dragged my ass through the whole 24 hours. I’m thankful for the opportunity to race. Last year to see the team car win, I can only imagine what they were feeling. Jesse did an awesome final stint, we didn’t really think he won it until he was coming into the infield. I’m glad we got the job done in the end.”

Read Also:

Krohn drove the final stints of the race, surviving a brief scare in the pitlane in the closing stages soon after passing the leading Porsche with 46 minutes remaining to hit the front.

“It was stressful,” admitted Krohn. “I had very little sleep through the night. It was all on my shoulders in the end. I didn’t want to be the guy who finishes second and denies these guys the watches. I put my head down. I don’t know how we did it.

“This is my third year in the GTLM class – and my first victory. We have come so close so often, and now we have actually done it here at Daytona. The team was awesome. Every single person did a mega job. I cannot believe that we are on the very top step of the podium.”

Team boss Bobby Rahal said a second consecutive victory at Daytona proved that last year’s dramatic win wasn’t a fluke.

“Whoever thought we were just lucky to win last year were shown otherwise today,” said Rahal. “That was a battle for 24 hours. The drivers did a fantastic job, and the same goes for the crew. We did not make any mistakes.

“Congratulations to Porsche and Corvette, who were good from the word go with their new cars. We are simply very happy today.”

GTLM Winner #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert

GTLM Winner #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author Charles Bradley

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

