Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return

shares
comments
Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return
By:
Jan 27, 2020, 12:04 AM

Kyle Busch says he “had a lot of fun” on his Rolex 24 at Daytona debut, but says he wants to evaluate the weekend before committing to a return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar ranks in future.

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Busch finished ninth in the GTD class in an AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, but the team was never a factor in the battle at the front of the 18-car field. He completed four driving stints for more than six hours behind the wheel in total, but brake issues delayed the car he shared with Jack Hawksworth, Parker Chase and Michael de Quesada.

“There was a lot going on and a lot to learn and kind of pick up on and figure out," said Busch. “Overall it was good. We had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it. Just being able to get back in a racecar again, kind of my season warm-up, if you will, and to be able to go out there and run a ton of laps and have a good go of it. I think the triple stint was probably a Cup race in my mind, and then I was able to get in some more time, too. That was certainly a lot of run time.

“Unfortunately, we just got a little behind with the brake change there, had some issues on the right-front caliper. I guess that got us a little bit further back than we wanted to be. We just didn’t have the long run pace."

Busch admitted that he did get woken up with "a jolt" in the early hours when he'd taken time out to get a nap in between stints.

“They tried getting a hold of us," he said of the team. "We had our cell phones on for text messages and that didn’t work, so they had to come banging on the door to wake me up, then it was 'OK, hurry up' and get a bite to eat quick and get dressed and get out. When I first got in the car, lap times weren’t quite great. My second and third stint times were fine once I got my eyes open. I think I went from running 46.9s to 46.6s, so that was more on pace.

“Racing at night, people were talking about how difficult it was and I’ve been to some short tracks that don’t have very good lights, so there were plenty of lights here to see around. Obviously sometimes when you’re following a guy, or having a guy follow you, their lights are in your mirror the entire lap around the race track. That’s a bit difficult, but it’s not too bad getting the experience of running at night and having my first 24 hour was pretty cool."

Read Also:

When asked about the chances of him returning to the event, he replied: “Too soon to say. I think I will digest all of this and figure it all out. I enjoyed the experience and being able to get out there and do it. We’ll see what happens next.” 

#14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3, GTD: Parker Chase, Jack Hawksworth, Michael De Quesada, Kyle Busch, #11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: Richard Heistand, Steijn Schothorst, Albert Costa

#14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3, GTD: Parker Chase, Jack Hawksworth, Michael De Quesada, Kyle Busch, #11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: Richard Heistand, Steijn Schothorst, Albert Costa

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3, GTD: Parker Chase, Jack Hawksworth, Michael De Quesada, Kyle Busch

#14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3, GTD: Parker Chase, Jack Hawksworth, Michael De Quesada, Kyle Busch

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

His team co-owner, 1996 CART Indy car champion Jimmy Vasser, said he was very sold on the way Busch handled his GTD debut.

“He impressed,” said Vasser. “I’m not sure why he impressed – he’s a NASCAR champion! He’s won more NASCAR races in the modern day than anybody, but it takes a lot of confidence and guts to jump into a discipline that he’d never really done before and he did it with ease. 

“He was really, really impressive. He was running times of the top sportscar pros. It was a joy to have him.

“He’s a very serious guy, but he was a joy to have on the team and really added a lot for our people to see how a true professional works. Not that we don’t have them here, but he’s a great champion and a true champion.’’

Related video

Next article
Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut

Previous article

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams AIM Vasser Sullivan
Author Charles Bradley

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

Trending

1
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 24: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac wins again!

2
IMSA

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut

1h
3
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville wins season opener for Hyundai

4
MotoGP

Zarco: Lorenzo's Ducati wins "very positive for me"

5
IMSA

Wayne Taylor: Rolex 24 success record should lead to Le Mans

1h

Latest videos

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days 01:21
IMSA

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Latest news

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return
IMSA

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut
IMSA

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut

Wayne Taylor: Rolex 24 success record should lead to Le Mans
IMSA

Wayne Taylor: Rolex 24 success record should lead to Le Mans

New Corvette C8.R “will be a winning machine”, says Garcia
IMSA

New Corvette C8.R “will be a winning machine”, says Garcia

PMR scores Lamborghini’s third Rolex 24 GTD win in a row
IMSA

PMR scores Lamborghini’s third Rolex 24 GTD win in a row

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.