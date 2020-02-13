IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Drivers endorse aeroscreen vision, cooling concerns remain

shares
comments
Drivers endorse aeroscreen vision, cooling concerns remain
By:
Feb 13, 2020, 5:04 PM

IndyCar drivers have given largely positive feedback regarding visibility through the aeroscreen which becomes mandatory from the opening round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season, but cockpit cooling at hot races remains a concern.

During Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas, ambient temperatures reached only 58degF, and drivers – who can have their helmets plumbed into a fresh-air hose, a la NASCAR – had no cooling issues.

However, one driver who did not wish to be named, told Motorsport.com that he believes work still has to be done to resolve expected temperature issues behind the aeroscreen in the height of summer.

He said: “COTA’s a fast track for us so you’ve got good airflow and even when we come back to race here it will only be April. Temperatures shouldn’t be too bad.

“I guess I’m worried about slower tracks in the summer or whenever we’re running behind the pace car at 60mph.”

Asked if he’d like to see the vents on top of the shock absorber access panel to be bigger, he replied, “No, I don’t think that’s the problem. I think it’s more the shape of the airflow once it’s in the cockpit and when there’s air coming over the top of the cockpit. None of it seems to really reach the helmet area.

“So we’ve got the hoses to connect to the helmet but I don’t know how much ram effect we’re going to get there.”

Charlie Kimball, who returns to full-time IndyCar racing this year with the AJ Foyt Racing squad, added: "I think there are still some cooling issues to work through. It is not particularly warm today but at the same time, I didn't have any vision issues and it's a lot quieter in the car. There is a lot less wind noise, and I think the radio is clearer, so if we can figure out how to stay cool on a really hot day we'll be in good shape.

Kimball also approved the visibility despite less than ideal conditions through the first day and a half of Spring Training.

“Even with the puddles and the dirt and all the other stuff that's been on the aeroscreen today, I haven't felt like I lost any significant vision," he said.

His comments were echoed by several of his peers including new part-time teammate Sebastien Bourdais.

“You just have to get accustomed to the new environment,” said the four-time Champ Car title winner, who completed just half a day of testing before handing off to another of this year’s drivers of the #14 Foyt entry, Dalton Kellett. “We ran somewhat in the wet, a tiny bit. [There were] projections dirtying up the screen when you follow someone, but it seemed under control, so no major complaints.

“Obviously, it is very cold today, so it was actually not a bad thing that it was warmer than usual inside the car.”

Said Graham Rahal, "The aeroscreen has been no issue. Little bit warmer in the car but not too bad.

"Visibility is great. I followed someone through a puddle and actually a ton of water came up on the aeroscreen and it dissipated immediately. Better than what we would have experienced honestly before [the screen was introduced]."

His Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate Takuma Sato added that the experience was “very different from anything I drove before. It was a lot quieter with no air moving inside the cockpit. Overall, I think it is very positive. I felt really safe and protected. The visibility is better than I expected."

"Honestly, I think the first real test day with the aeroscreen was a complete success,” said Zach Veach of Andretti Autosport-Honda. “The cooling was adequate for the conditions - and a little too good for as cool as it is! I think we're going to be in good shape when we get to St. Pete and it's hotter.

“We got to run in the rain, and I had no visual issues with the aeroscreen at all. As different as it is for the car’s look, I was very happy with what I saw from the cockpit."

Marcus Ericsson, about to enter his second IndyCar season but having made the switch from Arrow SPM to Chip Ganassi Racing, commented: "I think [the aeroscreen] worked really well and did what it should do. There were no issues whatsoever driving with it.

“Obviously, it feels a bit different compared to when there is nothing there, but you quickly get used to it. I think IndyCar has done a really good job there to implement it on all cars for this test – it's very impressive."

Teammate and compatriot Felix Rosenqvist observed: "I think mainly the aeroscreen worked really well. In terms of cooling, it was better than expected. Also, visibility was really good.

“The only thing was when the sun got low there was a lot of glare going on, which will be something to look at and see what the other drivers' feedback will be.

“I think honestly the biggest difference is the way it affects the car handling in terms of weight and aerodynamics."

Related video

Next article
McLaughlin's IndyCar oval test debut set for Texas Motor Speedway

Previous article

McLaughlin's IndyCar oval test debut set for Texas Motor Speedway
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

Rebellion to quit motorsport after Le Mans

2
WEC

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar

3
IndyCar

Drivers endorse aeroscreen vision, cooling concerns remain

57m
4
Formula 1

How much is McLaren hiding with its launch-spec car?

1h
5
Formula 1

Renault: 2020 form alone won't be enough to keep Ricciardo

Latest videos

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's test run at COTA 01:24
IndyCar

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's test run at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Scott McLaughlin 02:28
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Scott McLaughlin

IndyCar: Patricio O'Ward and Will Power interview at COTA 01:49
IndyCar

IndyCar: Patricio O'Ward and Will Power interview at COTA

IndyCar: Patricio O'Ward interview at COTA 01:08
IndyCar

IndyCar: Patricio O'Ward interview at COTA

IndyCar: Josef Newgarden interview at COTA 00:49
IndyCar

IndyCar: Josef Newgarden interview at COTA

Latest news

Drivers endorse aeroscreen vision, cooling concerns remain
Indy

Drivers endorse aeroscreen vision, cooling concerns remain

McLaughlin's IndyCar oval test debut set for Texas Motor Speedway
Indy

McLaughlin's IndyCar oval test debut set for Texas Motor Speedway

McLaughlin thrilled after stunning IndyCar performance
Indy

McLaughlin thrilled after stunning IndyCar performance

Power tops Spring Training, McLaughlin stuns with P3
Indy

Power tops Spring Training, McLaughlin stuns with P3

Bourdais leads test with three hours to go, Palou stars
Indy

Bourdais leads test with three hours to go, Palou stars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.