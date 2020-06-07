IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
139 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Breaking news

Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas

shares
comments
Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas
By:
Jun 7, 2020, 4:25 AM

Scott Dixon credits the Chip Ganassi Racing team’s simulator work with Honda for his dominant performance at Texas Motor Speedway, that produced his 47th career win and fourth at TMS.

Although he was narrowly beaten to pole for the Genesys 300 by Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden and spent most of the first stint behind the defending champion, Dixon set a scorching pace as soon as he hit the front. Only a slight miscue on pitlane and an impressive drive from teammate Felix Rosenqvist threatened to throw his victory run off the rails.

“The DIL, the simulator with Honda that we've been using for the last three weeks in preparation for Texas, has been really good,” said the five-time IndyCar champion. “Lots of things we didn't think we would try or have the time to try on track, we were able to kind of do that. Gave us some ideas. We were able to sort of verify them once we got here.

“We worked pretty hard on trying to calm the entry and exits, especially of Turns 1 and 2, from last year. That's what got really tricky. I think [Colton] Herta last year was really good. He was able to sit a little bit high, arc that corner a lot more than we were able to.

“[So] we worked on that a lot in the simulator. We found some things that kind of seemed to work. You never know if that's going to work in real life.

“As we rolled off, it did straightaway. The car felt really secure. Some of those areas going into Turn 1 later on older tires, definitely for me I couldn't do it. The car was still very loose. Seeing that some others were pretty strong there when we were getting to race pretty tight. When the tires were fairly new, outside moves, it was a lot of fun.”

Over the winter, Dixon’s former race engineer Chris Simmons has become Chip Ganassi Racing’s competition manager, and Michael Cannon was drafted in from Dale Coyne Racing as his replacement. In addition, Ganassi was able to integrate some of his former IMSA/WEC sportscar staff into the IndyCar team as it grew to three cars with the arrival of Marcus Ericsson.

Dixon commented: “The car rolled off really well. I know we'd been working extremely hard on just trying to fix some of the issues we had last year. We have some new people, plus a ton coming back over from the GT program. The engineering depth and everything got a lot stronger, so development was good through the winter.

“The PNC Bank #9 car was strong all night. We had a couple little issues in the pit stop there. I don't know if I went long. We had a bit of a bobble and I went from first back to third. The car just had some really good speed. It was just nice to drive in traffic. Never really had to push too hard. Just trying to make sure we could stay ahead of the rest of them.

“Not often you get a car like that. Just very thankful to have that. The team gave me an amazing car. It was a fun night for us on the #9. It's great to be back in the car after such a long break, to do it like that.”

Dixon also alluded to the fact that he felt the series had overreacted to the ‘unknown’ of the 2019 tires on cars with a new center of gravity, when it imposed a stint limit of 35 laps per set.

“Got to give a big shout out to Firestone, too,” he said. “I know everybody was a little bit worried coming here on a tire that was a bit unknown. The thing was fantastic. I think we could have gone 65 laps! They just kept on producing. I could still at the end of a stint run 210s, 211s. Thanks to them.”

 

Related video

Next article
Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”

Previous article

Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Drivers Scott Dixon
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

2
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger surprises with first NASCAR oval win at Atlanta

3
MotoGP

Petrucci would be "competitive right away" in WSBK

4
Le Mans

How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future

5
Formula 1

"Serious people" considering Williams investment - Brawn

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas
Indy

Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas

Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”
Indy

Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”

Rosenqvist accepts blame for late-race shunt in Texas
Indy

Rosenqvist accepts blame for late-race shunt in Texas

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, Rosenqvist crashes, Daly stars
Indy

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, Rosenqvist crashes, Daly stars

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes
Indy

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.