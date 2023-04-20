Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain

Those in the Rookie Orientation Program are obliged to run Phase 1 – 10 laps at 205-210mph, Phase 2 – 15 laps at 210-215mph and Phase 3 – 15 laps at 215-plus mph.

Those needing to take the Refresher course are drivers who have not raced an IndyCar on a speedway since the previous Indianapolis 500. They just have to run Phases 2 and 3.

Initially, 2013 winner Tony Kanaan preparing for his 22nd 500, in the fourth Chevrolet-powered Arrow McLaren, broke with etiquette and ran a 218.688mph lap. He was swiftly demoted by 2020 pole-winner and 2006 runner-up Marco Andretti producing a 221.419mph in his Honda-powered Andretti Autosport car! The pair then did what was expected of them.

Katherine Legge caused a yellow flag when her car suddenly slowed and needed a tow from the slowdown lane into the pits, but she was swiftly back in action.

Once free to do so, Andretti then ran a 221.569mph lap on his 43rd of 50 laps, while former teammate and 2014 Indy winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, now in a Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry, was just a hair behind with 221.522.

His teammate in the DRR with Cusick Motorsports machine, Stefan Wilson, was third.

Agustin Canapino is the only rookie not to have finished his program. The unfortunate Argentine touring car legend was just one lap shy of completing Phase 3 when the yellows came out at the 1h33m mark of the two-hour session. Nonetheless, the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver has impressed – as he has all season – with his composure in this utterly alien setting.

All eight drivers present will be allowed to join the race veterans in the 2.00pm-6.30pm session (providing Canapino completes his run of laps at 215+ mph).

The only driver not present, who will have to run his rookie test when the teams return for practice in May, was RC Enerson. He will be piloting an Abel Motorsport entry as the Indy NXT team dips a toe in the water with the ‘big cars’.

That car’s presence will ensure a Bump Day on qualifying weekend, as it becomes the 34th entrant for a race which traditionally starts with 11 rows of three.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Marco Andretti 40.6194 40.6194 43 50 221.569 Honda Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb 2 Ryan Hunter-Reay 40.6280 0.0086 31 44 221.522 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 3 Stefan Wilson 40.6355 0.0161 44 48 221.481 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 4 Marco Andretti 40.6469 0.0275 3 4 221.419 Honda Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb 5 Agustin Canapino 41.0149 0.3955 46 54 219.432 Chevy Juncos Holling Racing 6 Tony Kanaan 41.1545 0.5351 7 46 218.688 Chevy Arrow McLaren 7 Benjamin Pedersen 41.1561 0.5367 52 56 218.680 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 8 Katherine Legge 41.2081 0.5887 58 59 218.404 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 Sting Ray Robb 41.4378 0.8184 39 49 217.193 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR