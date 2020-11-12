Rahal Letterman Lanigan announces new engineer for Sato

Greasley spent the past three seasons with Carlin Motorsport as engineer for Charlie Kimball, Pato O’Ward, Conor Daly but before that had spent four years in Carlin’s Indy Lights, Formula E and European F3 programs.

Greasley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from University of Hertfordshire before working in F1 for Jordan, Tyrrell and TWR Arrows before taking on his first race engineer roles in Formula 3000 with Kid Jensen Racing and Fortec Motorsport.

Ofver the next 15 years his own engineering consulting company saw Greasley work with Rebellion Racing, Carlin, Status Grand Prix, Red Bull Junior team, Strakka Racing, A1GP and Fortec,

Tom German, technical director for RLL, said: “We are pleased to welcome Matt to the RLL team. We expect his diverse experience to add notable value to RLL’s development and race engineering efforts.

“From our first conversation, we knew Matt was an excellent fit for our competitive-collaborative culture. We are looking forward to an exciting 2021 IndyCar season.”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to come to a very established, successful team,” stated Greasley. “I’m looking forward to working with Takuma, particularly on the back of winning another Indy 500.

“It will be fantastic to work with everyone at the team and continue to build upon the success they had this season.”

Sato finished a career-high seventh in the championship, just behind teammate Graham Rahal.