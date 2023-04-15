Subscribe
Previous / McLaughlin: IndyCar “is where I want to be… no other aspirations”
IndyCar / Long Beach News

O’Ward: Qualifying fight will be “as tight as it’s ever been”

Despite leading first IndyCar practice at Long Beach by over quarter of a second, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward believes the qualifying battle will be a close battle.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
O’Ward: Qualifying fight will be “as tight as it’s ever been”

Practice ended with O’Ward leading Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon by 0.265sec, his 1m06.6999s effort ensuring he was the only driver to average more than 106mph around the 1.968-mile street course.

“We got into the window,” said O’Ward who currently leads the championship after runner-up finishes in the first two rounds of the 2023 season. “It's tight, man.

“I think qualifying is going to be as tight as it's probably ever been. I think it puts a lot of emphasis on just the little mistakes you can make.”

He later added, “I guess I nailed down the lap. Yeah, it felt good. The little changes that got done to the track maybe not completely changed the setup, but I think it allows you to do a couple different things. You can get away with a couple more things that you couldn't years past.

“But where did it come from? I don't know. I guess, yeah, I was just driving!”

Regarding the resurfacing that has been done on the track from Turns 6 to 8, O’Ward said: “It's a lot better. I think what's made it a little bit trickier is where the new asphalt meets the old one in Turn 8. It reminds you of Turn 3. It's smooth moving in, but it's a smaller scale, not as quick, but there’s definitely a bump there. I think that will be something to watch throughout the weekend.”

O’Ward said that the cold temperatures and the track surface contributed to quick times for FP1 on primary (harder) Firestones.

“I thought today was beautiful,” he said. “The track is definitely quicker than what it was last year. There's not as much rubber down, but the track is fast. I think the more cars laying down rubber, it's just probably going to gain and gain and gain.

“The tires and the engines like the colder temperatures rather than it being really hot.”

Despite his obvious speed, O’Ward said he wasn’t going to be cocky about his chances in the hunt for pole on Saturday afternoon.

“Things can change really quick in IndyCar. It's so competitive. So I think what we'll do now is just try and make it better. There's always things you can improve on. Come tomorrow, go out there and just execute. I think that's the most important part.

“You can have the quickest car, but if you don’t get the lap together, you're looking at a harder Sunday than what it should be. I think tomorrow will just be about getting the laps down and not making the silly mistakes that can put you back.”

shares
comments

McLaughlin: IndyCar “is where I want to be… no other aspirations”
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ilott, Carpenter irritated by lack of communication over track changes

Ilott, Carpenter irritated by lack of communication over track changes

IndyCar
Long Beach

Ilott, Carpenter irritated by lack of communication over track changes Ilott, Carpenter irritated by lack of communication over track changes

IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Kirkwood, Grosjean in FP2

IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Kirkwood, Grosjean in FP2

IndyCar
Long Beach

IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Kirkwood, Grosjean in FP2 IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Kirkwood, Grosjean in FP2

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

More from
Pato O'Ward
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?

IndyCar

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?

Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win

Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win

IndyCar
St. Pete

Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Arrow McLaren SP More from
Arrow McLaren SP
Rossi: “Privilege and joy” to race for Arrow McLaren

Rossi: “Privilege and joy” to race for Arrow McLaren

IndyCar
Long Beach

Rossi: “Privilege and joy” to race for Arrow McLaren Rossi: “Privilege and joy” to race for Arrow McLaren

O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win

O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win

IndyCar
Texas

O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.