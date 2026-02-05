Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

The Bathurst 12 Hour race has finally overcome the minor crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the early 2020s. For the first time since 2020, the last edition before the pandemic, the field again comprises more than 30 cars.

The GT3 field alone has grown to 31 cars. Particularly encouraging is the 15 cars in the Pro Cup, a number not seen since before the pandemic. This is made possible, among other things, by the addition of General Motors and Ford to the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC), which this year boasts six manufacturers, its strongest line-up since 2019.

The driver line-up for Herberth Motorsport, the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II fielded by the Melbourne Performance Center (MPC), and the two cars from Volante Rosso Motorsport are still unconfirmed.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will be contested with 2025-generation GT3 cars. Evo packages for 2026 will therefore not yet be used.

The field is rather sparse in the other classes. Only two teams are represented in GT4, while an IRC team returns to the Invitationals, which should please the local fans.

Class A: GT3

# Team Drivers Car Category 2 Johor Motorsports Racing JMR Earl Bamber / Nicky Catsburg / Alexander Sims Corvette Z06 GT3.R Pro 6 Mercedes-AMG Team Tigani Philip Ellis / Jayden Ojeda / Fabian Schiller Mercedes-AMG GT3 Pro 9 Hallmarc Racing Team MPC Marc Cini / Dean Fiore / Lee Holdsworth Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Bronze 14 Volante Rosso Motorsport B. Fullwood / D. Hamilton / A. Pato / M. Robin Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo Pro-Am 15 Volante Rosso Motorsport Bayley Hall / Rylan Gray / Marcos Flack / TBA McLaren 720S GT3 Evo Silver 21 Herberth Motorsport Ralf Bohn / Alfred Renauer / Robert Renauer Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Bronze 26 Arise Racing GT Jaxon Evans / Davide Rigon / Daniel Serra Ferr ari 296 GT3 Pro 27 Heart of Racing by SPS Ian James / Roman de Angelis / E. Barrichello Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bronze 32 BMW Team WRT Jordan Pepper / K. van der Linde / Charles Weerts BMW M4 GT3 Evo Pro 44 Geyer Valmont / Tigani S. Andrews / B. Leitch / S. Pires / M. Zalloua Mercedes-AMG GT3 Pro-Am 45 RAM Motorsport / GWR Brett Hobson / Dylan O'Keeffe / Garth Walden Mercedes-AMG GT3 Silver 46 BMW Team WRT Augusto Farfus / Raffaele Marciello / Valentino Rossi BMW M4 GT3 Evo Pro 47 Supabarn / Tigani Z. Bates / J. Koundouris / T. Koundouris / D. Russell Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bronze 61 EBM (Earl Bamber M-sport) Klaus Bachler / Ricardo Feller / Laurin Heinrich Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Pro 64 HRT Ford Racing Broc Feeney / Christopher Mies / Dennis Olsen Ford Mustang GT3 Pro 75 75 Express Jules Gounon / Kenny Habul / Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Pro 77 Craft-Bamboo Racing Ralf Aron / Lucas Auer / Maximili an Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Pro 79 Tsunami RT F. Babini / A. Fontana / D. Gaunt / J. Zelger Porsche 911 GT3 R Bronze 86 High Class Racing Kerong Li / Anders Fjordbach / Dorian Boccolacci Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Bronze 89 Team KRC Ruan Cunfan / Max Hesse / Maxime Oosten BMW M4 GT3 Evo Bronze 93 Wall Ra cing A. Deitz / G. Denyer / T. D'Alberto / M. Mapelli Lamborghini Huracan Evo2 Bronze 95 Optimum Motorsport Ben Barnicoat / Marvin Kirchhöfer / G. Patterson McLaren 720S GT3 Evo Pro 99 Johor Motorsports Racing JMR B. Green / Abu Bakar Ibrahim / Jefri Ibrahim / J. Love Corvette Z06 GT3.R Pro-Am 100 Grove Racing Kai Allen / Will Davison / Brenton Grove Mercedes-AMG GT3 Pro 101 Q / Team MPC Kent Quinn / Klark Quinn / Ryder Quinn / Tony Quinn Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Bronze 183 Jamec Racing/Melbourne Performance Center Brad Schuma cher / Christopher Haase / Will Brown Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Pro 193 Ziggo Sport Tem pesta R. Wood / C. Froggatt / J. Hui / L. Patrese Ferrari 296 GT3 Bronze 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Chaz Mostert / Thomas Randle / Cameron Waters Mercedes-AMG GT3 Pro 268 Team BRM S. Brooks / J. Golding / A. Peroni / M. Rosser Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Pro-Am 888 Mercedes-AMG Team GMR Maro Engel / Mikael Grenier / Maxime Martin Mercedes-AMG GT3 Pro 911 Absolute Racing Bastian Buus / Matt Campbell / Alessio Picariello Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Pro

Class C: GT4

# Team Drivers Car 7 Team NZ Graeme Dowsett / Romain Leroux / Chris van der Drift Aston Martin Vantage GT4 42 Method Motorsport Kevin Madsen / Adrian Kunzle / TBA McLaren Artura GT4

Class I: Invitation

# Team Drivers Car 50 KTM Vantage by GWR David Crampton / Trent Harrison / Glen Wood KTM X-Bow GT2 111 111 Racing Axle Dolandson / Darren Currie / Daniel Stutterd IRC GT