Aprilia sets dates for testing return at Misano

With COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions beginning to ease across Europe, race tracks have begun opening their doors to track days and private testing.

Last week, KTM brought its MotoGP bikes to Austrian Grand Prix venue the Red Bull Ring for a two-day private test with Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa – marking the first on-track action for MotoGP since February’s Qatar test.

Aprilia will be the next MotoGP squad to return to the track, as it gets set for a two-day private test at San Marino Grand Prix venue Misano with test rider Bradley Smith on June 10-11.

The Italian manufacturer will also be in action again at the end of the month, with test rider Smith and full-time rider Aleix Espargaro in attendance.

Motorsport.com understands that this will be as part of the first group MotoGP test since February, as Ducati has rented out Misano and other manufacturers are expected to join on June 23-24, including KTM and possibly Honda.

Only Aprilia and KTM will be able to field their race riders during these private tests owing to the concession rules both brands currently operate under.

An official test is expected to be confirmed for the Wednesday prior to the planned opening round of the season at Jerez on July 19.

On Monday MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports confirmed the 2020 season will be European-based until mid-November in order to run as many races as possible, with overseas events only taking place after that point should it be safe to do so.

This coincided with the news that the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi is cancelled for 2020, along with the Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, British and Australian GPs.

Related video