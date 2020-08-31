For the first time since 2008, no Honda rider has scored a podium in the first five races of a season, with the best-placed HRC rider in the standings LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami on the year-old RC213V in sixth on 46 points

The top 2020 RC213V runner is rookie Alex Marquez having scored just 15 points, while LCR’s Cal Crutchlow sits in 21st with just seven points to his name.

Honda was dealt a major blow when world champion Marc Marquez broke his arm at the Spanish Grand Prix and has been ruled out since, with HRC confirming he’ll be sidelined for at least another two months.

Should Honda fail to achieve a podium this season and gain no concession points, under normal circumstances it would qualify for concession benefits for 2021.

Due to the 2020 season being shortened to 14 races from 20 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the concession rule was tweaked for this year so that they could only be lost and not gained.

This is why Honda will not benefit from concessions in 2021 should its miserable 2020 season continue.