MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
13 Sep
Warm Up in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir considers Suzuki “a contender” for 2020 MotoGP title

shares
comments
Mir considers Suzuki “a contender” for 2020 MotoGP title
By:

Joan Mir believes Suzuki "is a contender" in the 2020 MotoGP title race despite having only scored one podium finish from the first five races.

The 2017 Moto3 world champion beat Pramac's Jack Miller to second in the Austrian Grand Prix last month to register his first podium in the premier class and the first for Suzuki in 2020.

Mir was on course to back that up with a maiden victory in the second Red Bull Ring Race before brake failure for Maverick Vinales brought the Styrian Grand Prix to a halt on lap 17 while the Suzuki rider was leading by over two seconds.

With no fresh medium front tyres left, Mir was powerless to stop himself being demoted to fourth in the 12-lap restart.

This leaves Mir eighth in the standings and 26 points off championship leader Fabio Quartararo on the Petronas SRT Yamaha.

But given how well the GSX-RR performed at the horsepower-dependent Red Bull Ring – an area Suzuki still lacks compared to Ducati, Honda and now KTM – Mir's form in the Austria double-header proved he and the Japanese marque are in the title hunt this year.

"Of course it is," Mir asked if Suzuki's form in Austria was encouraging.

"We have a great bike. If we were fighting for the victory here in Austria with the Suzuki with a lot less horsepower than the other people, this means we have a great bike, a great balanced bike.

"So, I'm proud of my team, proud of Suzuki. For sure, Suzuki is a contender for the title."

Read Also:

Teammate Alex Rins echoed his praise for the Suzuki, with the Spaniard sixth in the Styrian GP after a botched launch at the restart left him with ground to recover, while he crashed having just taken the lead in the Austrian GP.

A shoulder injury, which ruled him out of the Spanish GP and hindered him in the Andalusian round, as well as his Austrian GP crash have left Rins 41 points from the standings lead in 13th.

"Yeah, for sure I need to be happy because Suzuki made a big step in Austria," Rins said when asked if he was satisfied with Suzuki's current form despite his Austria woes.

"For sure [we were] unlucky, because Joan was able to win his first race, but with the red flag he couldn't.

"But the rhythm was there, I also had a bit of bad luck in the second race at the start. But we need to be quite happy."

The big interview: Tech 3’s Herve Poncharal on landmark win

Previous article

The big interview: Tech 3’s Herve Poncharal on landmark win
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

Neal Bates to drive in Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally / News

Neal Bates to drive in Targa Tasmania

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Gasly thought he would hit wall in Perez fight at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly thought he would hit wall in Perez fight at Spa

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible” - Haug
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible” - Haug

Latest news

Mir considers Suzuki “a contender” for 2020 MotoGP title
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir considers Suzuki “a contender” for 2020 MotoGP title

The big interview: Tech 3’s Herve Poncharal on landmark win
MGP MotoGP / Interview

The big interview: Tech 3’s Herve Poncharal on landmark win

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Trending

1
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

2
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

3h
3
Other rally

Neal Bates to drive in Targa Tasmania

4
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

5
Formula 1

Gasly thought he would hit wall in Perez fight at Spa

Latest news

Mir considers Suzuki “a contender” for 2020 MotoGP title
MGP

Mir considers Suzuki “a contender” for 2020 MotoGP title

The big interview: Tech 3’s Herve Poncharal on landmark win
MGP

The big interview: Tech 3’s Herve Poncharal on landmark win

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati
MGP

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MGP

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue
MGP

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.