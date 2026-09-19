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MotoGP Austrian GP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for the Austrian Grand Prix on 20 September

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jorge Martin will start MotoGP's Austrian Grand Prix on pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring.

The Aprilia rider, who regained the championship lead following victory in the sprint race, will line up just in front of title rival Marc Marquez.

Pedro Acosta will take the start from third place and will be eager to make amends for his sprint error and deliver KTM a home win on home turf.

Marco Bezzecchi and returning Ai Ogura will start fourth and fifth respectively for Aprilia, with Alex Marquez completing the second row on the Gresini Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia will line up seventh after an improved qualifying, leading Fabio di Giannantonio and Fabio Quartararo.

Johann Zarco will complete the top 10 on the grid.

Two full-season riders will miss Sunday's race due to injury. Maverick Vinales remains on sideline due to the crash he suffered at the German GP more than a year ago, with Pol Espargaro again substituing for him at Tech3.

Joan Mir will also be absent from Spielberg after medical tests detected "altered" paremeters in his blood. Honda has called in test rider Takaaki Nakagami as his replacement. 

GRID

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

1'27.917

178.040
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.015

1'27.932

178.010
3 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.071

1'27.988

177.896
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

+0.249

1'28.166

177.537
5 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.533

1'28.450

176.967
6 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.556

1'28.473

176.921
7 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.610

1'28.527

176.813
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.695

1'28.612

176.644
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+0.706

1'28.623

176.622
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda

+0.715

1'28.632

176.604
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+0.812

1'28.729

176.411
12 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati

+0.945

1'28.862

176.147
13 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.954

1'28.871

176.129
14 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM

+1.055

1'28.972

175.929
15 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.193

1'29.110

175.657
16 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+1.237

1'29.154

175.570
17 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.248

1'29.165

175.548
18 Japan T. Nakagami Honda HRC 30 Honda

+1.525

1'29.442

175.005
19 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+1.637

1'29.554

174.786
20 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.746

1'29.663

174.573
21 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.772

1'29.689

174.523
22 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+2.139

1'30.056

173.811
View full results

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