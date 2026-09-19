MotoGP Austrian GP: Full starting grid
Check out the full starting grid for the Austrian Grand Prix on 20 September
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Jorge Martin will start MotoGP's Austrian Grand Prix on pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring.
The Aprilia rider, who regained the championship lead following victory in the sprint race, will line up just in front of title rival Marc Marquez.
Pedro Acosta will take the start from third place and will be eager to make amends for his sprint error and deliver KTM a home win on home turf.
Marco Bezzecchi and returning Ai Ogura will start fourth and fifth respectively for Aprilia, with Alex Marquez completing the second row on the Gresini Ducati.
Francesco Bagnaia will line up seventh after an improved qualifying, leading Fabio di Giannantonio and Fabio Quartararo.
Johann Zarco will complete the top 10 on the grid.
Two full-season riders will miss Sunday's race due to injury. Maverick Vinales remains on sideline due to the crash he suffered at the German GP more than a year ago, with Pol Espargaro again substituing for him at Tech3.
Joan Mir will also be absent from Spielberg after medical tests detected "altered" paremeters in his blood. Honda has called in test rider Takaaki Nakagami as his replacement.
GRID
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
1'27.917
|178.040
|2
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
+0.015
1'27.932
|178.010
|3
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.071
1'27.988
|177.896
|4
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|
+0.249
1'28.166
|177.537
|5
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|
+0.533
1'28.450
|176.967
|6
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.556
1'28.473
|176.921
|7
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.610
1'28.527
|176.813
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.695
1'28.612
|176.644
|9
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+0.706
1'28.623
|176.622
|10
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|
+0.715
1'28.632
|176.604
|11
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+0.812
1'28.729
|176.411
|12
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|
+0.945
1'28.862
|176.147
|13
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.954
1'28.871
|176.129
|14
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|
+1.055
1'28.972
|175.929
|15
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+1.193
1'29.110
|175.657
|16
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+1.237
1'29.154
|175.570
|17
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.248
1'29.165
|175.548
|18
|T. Nakagami Honda HRC
|30
|Honda
|
+1.525
1'29.442
|175.005
|19
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+1.637
1'29.554
|174.786
|20
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.746
1'29.663
|174.573
|21
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+1.772
1'29.689
|174.523
|22
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+2.139
1'30.056
|173.811
|View full results
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