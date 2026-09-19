MotoGP Austrian GP: Full starting grid

Jorge Martin will start MotoGP's Austrian Grand Prix on pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring.

The Aprilia rider, who regained the championship lead following victory in the sprint race, will line up just in front of title rival Marc Marquez.

Pedro Acosta will take the start from third place and will be eager to make amends for his sprint error and deliver KTM a home win on home turf.

Marco Bezzecchi and returning Ai Ogura will start fourth and fifth respectively for Aprilia, with Alex Marquez completing the second row on the Gresini Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia will line up seventh after an improved qualifying, leading Fabio di Giannantonio and Fabio Quartararo.

Johann Zarco will complete the top 10 on the grid.

Two full-season riders will miss Sunday's race due to injury. Maverick Vinales remains on sideline due to the crash he suffered at the German GP more than a year ago, with Pol Espargaro again substituing for him at Tech3.

Joan Mir will also be absent from Spielberg after medical tests detected "altered" paremeters in his blood. Honda has called in test rider Takaaki Nakagami as his replacement.