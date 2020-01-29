MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo seals works Yamaha ride, Rossi future undecided

shares
comments
Quartararo seals works Yamaha ride, Rossi future undecided
By:
Jan 29, 2020, 1:00 PM

Yamaha has confirmed that Fabio Quartararo will race in its works MotoGP team in 2021 alongside Maverick Vinales, replacing Valentino Rossi.

Motorsport.com reported earlier on Wednesday that Quartararo was poised to step up from satellite Yamaha outfit Petronas SRT following his spectacular rookie season.

Confirmation of his step up to the works Yamaha team on a two-year deal comes just one day after the Iwata marque announced it had extended its deal with Vinales for the next two seasons, leaving no room in the factory squad for Rossi.

Quartararo will also have access to the latest-spec M1 bike for his sophomore MotoGP season before he becomes a fully-fledged factory rider in 2021.

Team boss Lin Jarvis commented: "We are very pleased that Fabio will be joining the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team line-up for 2021 and 2022.

"His results in his MotoGP debut year were sensational. His 6 pole positions and the 7 podiums in the 2019 season were a clear sign of his brilliance and exceptional riding skills. Inviting him to move up to the Yamaha Factory Racing Team after he completes his contract with Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team was a logical next step.

“For the upcoming season he will be provided with a factory-spec YZR-M1 and he will receive full support from Yamaha.

“Fabio is only 20 years old, but he is already showing great maturity on and off the bike, and we are excited to have him join us in 2021.

"Fabio and Maverick will provide a big stimulus to all of us in the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team to continue to develop the YZR-M1 and leave no stone unturned in our quest for MotoGP World Championship victories."

Rossi to decide future in "mid-2020"

Quartararo's move appears to leave Rossi with a choice between taking over Quartararo's ride in 2021 or finally calling time on his glittering grand prix racing career.

Rossi had previously indicated that he could be prepared to accept a Petronas ride, but wished to see how the start of the 2020 season went before making a decision.

Yamaha issued a separate statement confirming that it would continue to support Rossi with factory machinery should he wish to continue into 2021, with a decision expected to be made by the 40-year-old in "mid-2020", after the first seven or eight races of the year.

"For reasons dictated by the riders’ market, Yamaha asked me at the beginning of the year to make a decision regarding my future," said Rossi.

"Consistent with what I said during the last season, I confirmed that I didn't want to rush any decision and needed more time. Yamaha has acted accordingly and concluded the ongoing negotiations.

"It is clear that after the last technical changes and with the arrival of my new crew chief, my first goal is to be competitive this year and to continue my career as a MotoGP rider also in 2021. Before doing so, I need to have some answers that only the track and the first few races can give me.

"I’m happy that, should I decide to continue, Yamaha is ready to support me in all respects, giving me a factory-spec bike and a factory contract. In the first tests I will do my best to do a good job together with my team and be ready for the start of the season."

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Aprilia: Long Iannone ban would end relationship

Previous article

Aprilia: Long Iannone ban would end relationship
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Breen replaces Loeb in Hyundai's WRC line-up for Sweden

2
Supercars

Rod Barrett dies after cancer battle

3
Formula 1

Renault firms up role and start date for Fry

4
Formula 1

How Alonso plans to exploit Hamilton’s untested F1 weakness

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Quartararo seals works Yamaha ride, Rossi future undecided
MGP

Quartararo seals works Yamaha ride, Rossi future undecided

Aprilia: Long Iannone ban would end relationship
MGP

Aprilia: Long Iannone ban would end relationship

Quartararo set to replace Rossi at Yamaha in 2021
MGP

Quartararo set to replace Rossi at Yamaha in 2021

Vinales signs surprise new Yamaha MotoGP works deal
MGP

Vinales signs surprise new Yamaha MotoGP works deal

Petrucci reveals late-2019 crisis of confidence
MGP

Petrucci reveals late-2019 crisis of confidence

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.