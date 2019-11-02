MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Qualifying report

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole, Marquez crashes

shares
comments
Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole, Marquez crashes
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 8:06 AM

Fabio Quartararo will start MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix from pole position, topping a qualifying session in which Marc Marquez crash heavily.

Petronas SRT's Quartararo put in a blinding 1m58.303s right at the flag to nab pole from fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales.

The lap is the fastest-ever set on a MotoGP race weekend at the Sepang circuit, and came so late that Vinales was already celebrating, thinking he'd taken pole position. 

Franco Morbidelli made it a Yamaha front-row lock-out with third on the second Petronas bike.

Quartararo spent much of the session trying to shake Marquez from his slipstream, the world champion sticking doggedly to the back of the Frenchman every time he went out.

Quartararo did his best to delay the critical final run, hoping Marquez would give up, before biting the bullet with two minutes to go.

But he didn't have Marquez in his tow for long, the Honda rider suffering a spectacular high-side on his way into Turn 2.

Marquez walked away from the frightening accident, but ended up 11th thanks to not setting a time on his final run. That means he's facing his worst starting position since the 2015 Italian Grand Prix.

Jack Miller will start from fourth on the best of the Ducatis, joined on the second row by Q1 pacesetter Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha).

Suzuki rider Alex Rins, Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) and Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) were next, while Andrea Dovizioso was just 10th-fastest on the second works Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Ducati) was slowest in Q2, off the back of a high-speed low-side during Free Practice 4.

Crutchlow snatches Q1 honours

Crutchlow couldn't have left his run any later in Q1, the Briton only booking his progression into Q2 right at the flag.

Joan Mir and Petrucci had spent much of the session squabbling over the top two spots, the Suzuki rider managing to improve just enough on each run to hang on to top spot.

It was only as the chequered flag flew that Petrucci finally wrestled top spot from Mir, his 1m59.336s putting him 0.038s clear.

It proved to be a decisive position change, too, with Crutchlow beating them both with a 1m59.216s – leaving Mir stranded in Q1.

Jorge Lorenzo, meanwhile, will start a disappointing 18th after falling more than a second short of the Q1 pace on the second Repsol Honda.

His run into the session was compromised by a bizarre shunt in the closing stages of Free Practice 4, Lorenzo suffering a low-speed high-side after running wide at Turn 1. 

Q2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 01'58.303
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 01'58.406 00.103
3 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 01'58.432 00.129
4 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 01'58.725 00.422
5 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 01'58.951 00.648
6 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 01'59.000 00.697
7 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 01'59.090 00.787
8 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 01'59.097 00.794
9 5 France Johann Zarco
Honda 01'59.139 00.836
10 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 01'59.173 00.870
11 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 01'59.178 00.875
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 01'59.640 01.337
View full results
Next article
Sepang MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Previous article

Sepang MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Next article

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Sub-event Q2
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

2
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
TCR Australia

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

5
MotoGP

Marquez: Lorenzo didn't deserve final season like this

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.