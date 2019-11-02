MotoGP
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Breaking news

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

shares
comments
Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 10:09 AM

Marc Marquez says his massive crash in MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix qualifying was the result of him trying to “copy” poleman Fabio Quartararo’s Turn 2 approach.

Quartararo set new lap records in both of Friday’s sessions and was already targeted by Marquez in the early stages of Q2 to be used as a reference.

The Petronas Yamaha rider tried to bolt from pitlane for his second run, but Marquez was able to follow him and the pair sat line astern as they cruised to the end of their outlap.

Quartararo eventually decided to push and Marquez tried to go with him, but suffered a violent highside at Turn 2, and was lucky to escape with just cuts and bruises.

“I’m OK,” confirmed Marquez, who will start Sunday’s race a season-worst 11th. “Of course, I’m painful around the body, but it was a big crash.

“We set up the bike in a way to have the good [race] rhythm, but we were struggling for one lap [pace], especially on the change of directions and the bike was a little bit more unstable.

“But, the tyre was ready because already at Turn 15 I was fast and I was OK.

“But I just maybe changed [direction] a little bit too aggressive, and honestly speaking I’m more disappointed to start 11th than for the crash.”

He added: “[My FP1 crash in] Thailand was a big highside [too]. A little bit similar, [as I was] going out of the box.

“But today I just maybe pushed too much. Yamaha riders, when they have new tyres, they are very fast and they can change direction in a good way.

“I was behind Quartararo, he changed direction and I tried to copy. But I just flew.”

Though Honda and Marquez were visibly monitoring Quartararo’s Petronas garage before heading out for his second run in Q2, Marquez claims he was looking to follow someone as the way the rookie rides in qualifying is “not good to follow with the Honda.”

“Honestly speaking, I was looking for another rider because it’s quite difficult to follow him because he’s riding in a different way [to find] the laptime and it’s not so good to follow him with the Honda.

“I was looking for another one, but this time the strategy wasn’t the perfect one.

“But anyway, when you have some weak points you need to analyse well and the most important thing, especially with the used tyre, I feel strong.”

Directly after Quartararo secured his fifth pole of the season, Petronas team manager Wilco Zeelenberg branded Marquez’s crash as “karma” for trying to get inside his rider’s head.

“Marc clearly tried to get into Fabio’s head and I think he hit his head himself quite big,” Zeelenberg told the Dorna world feed.

“So, I think, it’s karma. Fabio’s on pole and I hope Marc is uninjured of course. But he tried to get in his head because he knows Fabio is fast.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole, Marquez crashes

Previous article

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole, Marquez crashes

Next article

Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo

Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

