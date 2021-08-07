Styrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Data from practice is quite limited to provide a clear picture of the pecking order thanks to heavy rainfall in FP2.

Takaaki Nakagami set the overall fastest time on the LCR Honda, with Joan Mir less than a tenth behind on the Suzuki. Championship leader and factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo was classified eighth.

Valentino Rossi, who will call time on his MotoGP career at the end of the season, was 16th-fastest.

Two familiar names are back on the MotoGP grid this week, with Dani Pedrosa making a wildcard outing for KTM and Cal Crutchlow deputising for the injured Franco Morbidelli at Petronas Yamaha.

What time does qualifying for the Styrian MotoGP start?

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time at the Red Bull Ring, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes.

Date : Saturday, August 6

Start time : 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST / 14:10 SAT / 15:10 EAT / 08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch Styrian MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

