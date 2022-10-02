Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Thailand GP Special feature

Thailand GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Thailand GP at Chang International Circuit, which charts the position changes.

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
Latest news

Oliveira “never relaxed” in wet Thailand MotoGP win charge
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira “never relaxed” in wet Thailand MotoGP win charge

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira feels it was a positive to have been forced into “attack mode” throughout the wet MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix as it meant he was “never relaxed”.

Yamaha in the dark on Quartararo’s Thailand MotoGP disaster
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha in the dark on Quartararo’s Thailand MotoGP disaster

Yamaha admits it is “very unclear” on what led to Fabio Quartararo’s disastrous Thailand Grand Prix, which saw him struggle to 17th in the wet MotoGP race.

Marquez: Wet Thailand MotoGP race “saved my life”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Wet Thailand MotoGP race “saved my life”

Marc Marquez admits the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix being run in wet conditions “saved my life” as it made the race less physical for his recovering right arm.

Espargaro "couldn't avoid" Binder clash that led to Thailand MotoGP penalty
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "couldn't avoid" Binder clash that led to Thailand MotoGP penalty

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he “couldn’t avoid” the collision with Brad Binder which netted him a long lap penalty in Sunday’s MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
