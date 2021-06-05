Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1
MotoGP News

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

By:

Yamaha and Petronas SRT have begun sounding out potential candidates to replace Valentino Rossi in 2022 should the MotoGP legend retire at the end of this year, Motorsport.com has learned.

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

Nine-time world champion Rossi is in his 26th season of grand prix racing but is currently in the midst of his worst campaign, having scored just 15 points from the first six races.

This has left him 19th in the standings ahead of this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix having scored a best of 10th last weekend in a crash-strewn Italian GP.

Rossi has made clear for some time that he will decide on his MotoGP future after the opening half of the 2021 season, while it is known that there are performance criteria in his current Yamaha contract he must meet before any discussions about 2022 can be had.

Due to Rossi’s stature, SRT officials have kept quiet about its 2022 future, but have been shopping around for potential replacements.

Motorsport.com understands that title sponsor Petronas is set to renew its agreement with SRT, while Yamaha will remain SRT’s manufacturer beyond 2021 – though this is yet to be officially announced, and was no guarantee as Yamaha engaged in discussions with the VR46 team.

It is likely current SRT rider Franco Morbidelli will take over the factory machinery that Rossi current rides in 2021.

In an interview with Motorsport.com's Spanish language edition, Morbidelli admitted: “I still don’t know what bike I’ll be riding next year, but I will be riding for Petronas.”

While Morbidelli does have a contract with SRT for 2022, a source close to the rider told Motorsport.com that the Italian could extract himself from that deal should a factory team offer come his way.

“There is a clause in Franco’s contract that would allow him to leave his team in the event of an offer from an official team,” the source said.

To date, this has yet to happen.

As for who could partner him in 2022 should Rossi retire, a source close to SRT confirmed race-winning Moto2 rookie Raul Fernandez is top choice.

Raul Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Raul Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, they noted: “The first choice is Raul Fernandez, but bringing him in is almost mission impossible.”

Fernandez is closely tied to KTM – with which he races in Moto2 under the Ajo KTM banner – with the Austrian marque introducing financial penalty clauses in contracts to stop riders escaping.

SRT boss Razlan Razali and Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis have met with Fernandez’s entourage this weekend in Barcelona about the possibility of bringing him to SRT for 2022 despite the difficulties in extracting him from his current KTM deal.

Fernandez, incidentally, has been linked to a move to Tech 3 in MotoGP alongside his current Moto2 teammate Remy Gardner.

Other names linked to SRT from Moto2 include Joe Roberts – who turned down an Aprilia race ride for 2021 – and SRT Moto2 rider Xavi Vierge.

Its other Moto2 rider Jake Dixon has also been linked, though the relationship between both parties has strained lately.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1

Previous article

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Author Oriol Puidgemont

Trending

1
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4h
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

15h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

26min
Latest news
Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

26m
Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1

1h
MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

4h
The MotoGP enigma who needs to step up at Catalunya
MotoGP

The MotoGP enigma who needs to step up at Catalunya

14h
Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s methods
MotoGP

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s methods

17h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Zarco pips Morbidelli in FP2 at Barcelona 00:46
MotoGP
16h

MotoGP: Zarco pips Morbidelli in FP2 at Barcelona

MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 at Catalan GP 00:53
MotoGP
19h

MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 at Catalan GP

MotoGP: Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm 00:34
MotoGP
23h

MotoGP: Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

MotoGP: Vinales splits with crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man 01:06
MotoGP
Jun 3, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales splits with crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

MotoGP: Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat 00:31
MotoGP
Jun 3, 2021

MotoGP: Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi: Mugello start of “very important” run for MotoGP future Italian GP
MotoGP

Rossi: Mugello start of “very important” run for MotoGP future

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime
MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races French GP
MotoGP

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021
Supercars Supercars

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

Latest news

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

The MotoGP enigma who needs to step up at Catalunya
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP enigma who needs to step up at Catalunya

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.