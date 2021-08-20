Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

By:

Yamaha has announced it has parted ways mutually with Maverick Vinales with immediate effect following his suspension from the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix last week.

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

After he tried to deliberately damage his M1’s engine during the final laps of the Styrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, Yamaha suspended Vinales and withdrew his entry from the following Austrian GP.

Vinales later apologised publicly to Yamaha, blaming his actions on mounting frustration at his situation during the race and at Yamaha in general.

The nine-time MotoGP race-winner was already set to part ways with Yamaha at the end of the 2021 season after requesting his two-year deal to be terminated early as the relationship between both parties soured irreparably across the campaign.

On Wednesday Motorsport.com reported Yamaha would not allow Vinales to race in next weekend’s British GP, but Yamaha has now confirmed both parties have parted ways with immediate effect.

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis said: “In Assen Yamaha and Vinales already announced the mutual decision to cut short their original 2021-2022 programme and to finish it at the end of 2021.

“A commitment was made by both rider and team to continue to the end of the current season, with the team guaranteeing its full support and the rider giving his maximum efforts so that we could finish the project ’in style‘.

“Regretfully at the Styrian GP the race did not go well or end well and consequently after deep consideration by both parties, the mutual decision was reached that it would be better for both parties if we end the partnership earlier.

“The early separation will release the rider to be free to follow his chosen future direction and will also permit the team to focus its efforts on the remaining races of the 2021 season with a replacement rider – yet to be determined.

“I would like to express Yamaha‘s sincere gratitude to Maverick.

“Yamaha will continue to cherish the good memories and appreciate the work both parties put into the 4.5 years spent together that brought us 8 race victories, 24 podiums, and two third places in the 2017 and 2019 overall rider standings.

“We wish Maverick all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Read Also:

Though a replacement rider is “yet to be determined”, Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow will ride the factory bike at Silverstone, with Moto2 rider Jake Dixon to make his MotoGP debut at Petronas SRT as Franco Morbidelli’s injury stand-in at Silverstone.

Vinales, who joined Yamaha in 2017 and won eight of his nine victories with the marque, said in a press release he will “always have great respect” for Yamaha.

This is the first a rider has parted ways with a team with immediate effect since KTM ousted the already outgoing Johann Zarco from the factory squad following the 2019 San Marino GP.

Vinales will join Aprilia in 2022, after signing a one-year deal with the Italian marque with an option for 2023.

His sudden ending of his ties to Yamaha leaves him free to race elsewhere should the opportunity arise, meaning the door is open for Vinales to make his Aprilia race debut in 2021 should the marque wish it.

shares
comments
MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

Previous article

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

2
MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

2 h
3
Formula 1

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine

4
WEC

ACO presents six-round 2022 WEC calendar

5 min
5
Supercars

Supercars is facing its greatest challenge of the pandemic

4 h
Latest news
Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect
MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

2 h
MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

22 h
Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race
MotoGP

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race

Aug 18, 2021
Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Aug 18, 2021
Mir needs "two or three” victories to win 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP

Mir needs "two or three” victories to win 2021 MotoGP title

Aug 17, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled 00:22
MotoGP
18 h

MotoGP: Calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

MotoGP: Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at Silverstone 00:49
MotoGP
Aug 18, 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at Silverstone

MotoGP: Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week 01:00
MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021

MotoGP: Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week

MotoGP: Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 season 02:26
MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 season

MotoGP: Quartararo finally admits to considering championship 01:06
MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo finally admits to considering championship

More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race
MotoGP

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Austrian GP Prime
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Trending Today

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine

ACO presents six-round 2022 WEC calendar
WEC WEC

ACO presents six-round 2022 WEC calendar

Supercars is facing its greatest challenge of the pandemic
Supercars Supercars

Supercars is facing its greatest challenge of the pandemic

Rogers opens up on Whincup sacking
Supercars Supercars

Rogers opens up on Whincup sacking

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing
Supercars Supercars

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021

Latest news

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.