NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The 2020 Cup Series rookie class ready for 'next chapter'

shares
comments
The 2020 Cup Series rookie class ready for 'next chapter'
By:
Nov 25, 2019, 6:54 PM

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series rookie class is shaping up to be a stout one, featuring three drivers who combined to win 21 races this season.

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Gimme Radio
Champion Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TAME the BEAST
Champion Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TAME the BEAST
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Thompson Pipe Group
Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Las Vegas - Haas CNC
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem

Over the weekend, NASCAR celebrated the Xfinity Series championship of Tyler Reddick in Charlotte, N.C., as well as recognized the achievement of the three other drivers – Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier – who competed with him for the title at Homestead.

Three of the Xfinity Championship 4 will meet next season in the Cup Series, all competing for 2020 rookie of the year honors.

Reddick will drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet, Bell will move to Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Toyota and Custer will drive the No. 41 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Read Also:

Together, they were dubbed the “Big 3” in the Xfinity Series this season and for good reason. The three won a combined 21 of the 33 races in 2019.

Much of the Homestead championship race featured the “Big 3” running together at the top of the leaderboard, much like how they dominated the top of the series standings during the season.

“It was perfect it came down to us three. At some point at the end of Stage 3, whether it was before the caution or whatever, we were battling, man, and that green-flag pit stop, we were just battling like we have all year long,” Reddick said.

“It’s just awesome we were able to come out on top on the deal, but a lot of times this year (bell) and (Custer) have bested us, too. Been a lot of fun racing them. I’m looking forward to racing them along with some really talented other drivers on Sundays.

“It’s just crazy that us three were able to win so many races and we were racing against each other so much. It was a blast.”

The Cup series is a big step up and whether any of them will compete for wins is an even bigger question mark. All are accustomed to winning on a regular basis, particularly Bell, who has amassed 15 victories over the past two seasons.

All three will be running with top organizations and should not lack for the resources required to compete at the highest level.

“It’ll be a lot of fun racing Cole and Tyler for rookie of the year next year. It’ll be interesting to see how each of us adapt to the next level,” Bell said.

“I guess Cole and Tyler have a little bit of a head start on me with a couple Cup starts, but yeah, it’ll be a lot of fun. I’m ready for the next chapter.”

Custer agreed.

“It’s definitely been a cool year,” he said. “I think we made each other probably all a little bit better.”

Who could join them?

Reddick, Bell and Custer aren’t likely to be the only drivers competing for rookie honors in the Cup series in 2020, but they will almost certainly be the most competitive.

Several fulltime Cup rides remain unfilled for next season and one or more could easily end up going to a rookie driver.

The most likely candidate is John Hunter Nemechek, who drove the final three Cup races of 2019 for Front Row Motorsports filling in for Matt Tifft. There’s a good chance Nemechek could move to the organization fulltime next year.

Next article
Gallery: Jimmie Johnson's seven NASCAR Cup Series titles

Previous article

Gallery: Jimmie Johnson's seven NASCAR Cup Series titles
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Tyler Reddick , Christopher Bell , Cole Custer
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
12:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
11:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
12:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The main factor behind Honda's F1 future decision

2
Offroad

Button was stranded in the desert for "17 hours"

3h
3
General

Opinion: Why the director of Ford v Ferrari took a major risk

4
Formula E

Buemi berates attack mode location in Riyadh

5
Formula 1

Sainz says there is "nowhere" to look beyond McLaren for 2021

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

The 2020 Cup Series rookie class ready for 'next chapter'
NAS

The 2020 Cup Series rookie class ready for 'next chapter'

Gallery: Jimmie Johnson's seven NASCAR Cup Series titles
NAS

Gallery: Jimmie Johnson's seven NASCAR Cup Series titles

Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"
NAS

Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"

Denny Hamlin undergoes successful shoulder surgery
NAS

Denny Hamlin undergoes successful shoulder surgery

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.