NASCAR Cup / Richmond / Race report

Alex Bowman steals the show with win over Hamlin at Richmond

By:

In a race dominated by Joe Gibbs Racing, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman ended up stealing the show.

On a restart with 10 of 400 laps remaining Sunday at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Bowman – who had not led a lap in the race up to that point – navigated around leader Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano to take the lead.

He had little trouble from that point hanging on for the win, finishing .381 seconds ahead of Hamlin to the victory in the ToyotaOwners 400.

It’s Bowman’s first win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and his first driving the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet, made famous by former seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who made his first IndyCar Series start on Sunday.

We just had a great race car; it’s as simple as that. Greg Ives (crew chief) and all the guys, they have to deal with me at short tracks and I drive these places really wrong. We kind of instead of trying to make me figure it out, we went to work on getting the race car where I needed it to be," Bowman said. "Greg has done such an amazing job at making that happen.

“First and foremost, got to thank Ally and Chevrolet; everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. This one is for Rowdy (Harrell) and his family. Miss him and Blakley (Harrell's wife) every day. Just means the world to be able to win for Ally. It’s definitely emotional, obviously, with how hard the off-season was on us. Appreciative for the opportunity and we have more races to win this year.”

Asked what was going through his mind on the final restart, Bowman said, "To be honest with you, we were terrible on short runs. We restarted third and I’m like, 'Man, if we get out of here with a solid top-five, we’ll be good. We’ve overcome a lot today.' 

"I don’t know if Greg pumped the (air) pressures way up or what he did, but that’s more grip than I’ve ever had in a race car at Richmond and it worked out really well. Getting to race a guy like Denny (Hamlin) at a place that this is really cool. I feel like we raced each other really clean, so I’m appreciative of that. It means a lot.”

Read Also:

The win is also the third of Bowman’s career and first since March 1 of last year in Fontana, Calif., right before the series went on a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together, Hamlin, Logano and Martin Truex Jr. led 363 of the 400 laps.

Logano ended up finishing third, Christopher Bell fourth and Truex rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Aric Almirola, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Matt DiBenedetto and Austin Dillon.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Hamlin the first off pit road. Bowman was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was penalized for equipment interference and both had to restart from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 248 with Hamlin followed by Truex, Logano, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

With 125 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin built up about a 1-second lead over Logano. Truex was third, Kyle Busch was fourth and Harvick fifth.

A round of green-flag pit stops began on Lap 291. Truex was penalized during his stop for speeding on pit road and had to serve a drive-thru penalty.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 295, Hamlin returned to the lead followed by Logano, Kyle Busch, Harvick and Bell.

With 75 laps to go, Hamlin maintained a small but steady lead over Logano with Kyle Busch in third. Following his penalty, Truex had worked his way back to 10th, but 20 seconds behind the leader.

After following him nose-to-tail for several laps, Logano went inside of Hamlin on Lap 335 to retake the lead.

 

Logano made his final green-flag pit stop on Lap 342 and Hamlin and Kyle Busch followed soon after, all taking on tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

Kyle Busch was penalized for a commitment line violation while making his pit stop and had to serve a drive thru penalty.

Logano cycled back to the lead on Lap 345. He was followed by Hamlin, Bell, Bowman and Byron. Kyle Busch ended up 10th and the first car one lap down.

With 30 laps remaining, Hamlin had got to the back of Logano’s rear bumper and began putting pressure on him to attempt a pass for the lead.

 

On Lap 381, Harvick appeared to have a right-rear go down, spun and hit the Turn 1 wall. He was running eighth at the time of the incident.

 

The lead-lap cars all pit with Hamlin the first off pit road. Kyle Busch was the beneficiary of the free pass and returned to the lead lap.

On the restart on Lap 389, Hamlin was followed by Logano, Bowman, Bell and Almirola.

Bowman barreled to the inside of Hamlin with 10 laps to go and grabbed the lead for the first time in the race.

Stage 2

Hamlin held off Truex following a second round of green-flag pit stops to complete a sweep of the Stage 1 and 2 victories.

Logano was third, Bowman fourth and Harvick rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap cars all pit with Hamlin the first off pit road.

When the race returned to green on Lap 91, Hamlin was followed by Truex, Logano, Byron and Ryan Blaney.

Truex got to the inside of Hamlin on Lap 104 and came away with the lead as Logano ran third, Bowman fourth and Harvick fifth.

A round of green-flag pit stops began on Lap 137 as several of the top-10 cars elected to pit.

On Lap 141, Ryan Newman got three-wide with Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric, spun and hit the wall to bring out a caution with green-flag stops not yet completed.

 

Brad Keselowski was first off pit road among those who had not yet pit. When the race returned to green on Lap 148, Harvick led the way followed by Truex and Hamlin.

Truex quickly regained the lead after the restart and Hamlin moved into second.

Several of the lead-lap cars elected to begin a second round of green-flag pit stops. However, a handful of drivers, including Keselowski who took over the lead on Lap 186 while others pit, decided to try to make it to the end of Stage 2 without another stop.

 

With 40 laps to go in the stage, Keselowski led the way followed by Hamlin, Blaney and Truex.

On Lap 207, Hamlin – on new tires – finally ran down Keselowski and reclaimed the lead.

With 20 laps remaining in the stage, Hamlin had moved out to a 1.1-second lead over Truex. Logano was third, Keselowski was fourth (and still had not pit) and Bowman ran fifth.

Stage 1

Hamlin took control after a round of pit stop and never looked back, cruising to the Stage 1 win over Truex.

Logano was third, Byron fourth and Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Truex started on the pole and led the entire way until NASCAR called a competition caution on Lap 31.

 

All lead-lap cars pit with Hamlin the first off pit road. Daniel Suarez was penalized during his stop for an uncontrolled tire and had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race returned to green on Lap 38, Hamlin was followed by Truex, Blaney and Logano.

With 30 laps to go in the first stage, Hamlin maintained a 1.3-second lead over Logano with Truex in third.

With 10 laps remaining, Hamlin’s lead over Logano was just under a second. Truex was third, Byron fourth and Blaney ran fifth.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 400 3:06'26.844     10
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 3:06'27.225 0.381 0.381 207
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 400 3:06'27.694 0.850 0.469 49
4 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 400 3:06'28.954 2.110 1.260  
5 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 400 3:06'29.419 2.575 0.465 107
6 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 400 3:06'29.999 3.155 0.580  
7 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 400 3:06'30.656 3.812 0.657  
8 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 400 3:06'30.828 3.984 0.172 1
9 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 400 3:06'44.713 17.869 13.885  
10 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 400 3:06'46.989 20.145 2.276 1
11 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 400 3:06'47.335 20.491 0.346  
12 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 3:06'47.595 20.751 0.260  
13 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 400 3:06'47.640 20.796 0.045  
14 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 400 3:06'49.103 22.259 1.463 25
15 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 399 3:06'40.097 1 Lap 1 Lap  
16 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 399 3:06'41.551 1 Lap 1.454  
17 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 399 3:06'43.870 1 Lap 2.319  
18 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 398 3:06'44.931 2 Laps 1 Lap  
19 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 398 3:06'45.584 2 Laps 0.653  
20 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 398 3:06'46.565 2 Laps 0.981  
21 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 398 3:06'49.827 2 Laps 3.262  
22 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 398 3:06'49.870 2 Laps 0.043  
23 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 398 3:06'50.911 2 Laps 1.041  
24 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 397 3:06'27.885 3 Laps 1 Lap  
25 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 397 3:06'48.243 3 Laps 20.358  
26 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 397 3:06'49.695 3 Laps 1.452  
27 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 396 3:06'27.368 4 Laps 1 Lap  
28 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 396 3:06'30.934 4 Laps 3.566  
29 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 396 3:06'32.229 4 Laps 1.295  
30 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 395 3:06'45.206 5 Laps 1 Lap  
31 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 395 3:06'49.193 5 Laps 3.987  
32 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 393 3:06'27.849 7 Laps 2 Laps  
33 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 390 3:06'28.378 10 Laps 3 Laps  
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 390 3:06'29.757 10 Laps 1.379  
35 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 389 3:06'31.441 11 Laps 1 Lap  
36 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 385 3:06'34.989 15 Laps 4 Laps  
37 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 384 3:06'28.102 16 Laps 1 Lap  
38 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 58.517 399 Laps 383 Laps  

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Jim Utter

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

