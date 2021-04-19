Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Alex Bowman steals the show with win over Hamlin at Richmond
NASCAR Cup / Richmond / Breaking news

Joey Logano: Bowman "kind of snookered everybody" in win

By:

Joey Logano wasn’t as dominant as Denny Hamlin but felt he had just as good a chance to win Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond.

Hamlin led on the final restart with 10 of 400 laps remaining with Logano lined up alongside him. While Hamlin had led the most laps in the race, Logano had shown the ability to lead late in the event.

It looked like the duo would duel to the finish.

Enter Alex Bowman.

Bowman, who had run consistently in the top-five most of the race but got sent to the back of the field early at the stage of the third stage for an uncontrolled tire penalty, fired off strong on the restart, quickly moving under Logano to take second.

By the entrance to Turn 1, Bowman had also went to the inside of Hamlin and came away with the lead – his first in the race. He led the final 10 laps on his way to the win.

“I thought we were going to be a battle between the front row, especially the way we launched on the final restart there. Just could barely hang on to (Hamlin’s) quarter (panel) down into (Turn) 1,” Logano said.

Read Also:

“I thought maybe I can roll the top here. Got there, the front just wasn’t woken up yet. Wasn’t turning for about three laps. Obviously, (Bowman) was in a different league for about five laps. Pretty obvious adjustments they made to make that happen.

“I think the track went for a swing as much as anything. I think (Bowman) kind of snookered everybody.”

Logano, who already has a win this season and is locked in the playoffs, was still frustrated coming to close to a second one, especially in a race where he didn’t have the best car.

Hamlin led the most laps – 207. The next closest driver was his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., who got sidelined late in the race with a pit road speeding penalty.

“It’s frustrating at the same time for probably two of the best cars getting beat by that at the end. You get frustrated being so close, but at the same time at least you’re close, so you kind of go back and forth with that in your mind,” Logano said.

“Solid run for us. No win. Had fun racing Denny there for a while. It was a good battle there for the lead back and forth throughout those long runs.

“Unfortunately, none of it was for the win.”

Asked if he was surprised Bowman became a player for the win, Logano said, “I think we’re all surprised. Anything can happen on a late race restart on a short track. As Denny says, it’s short-track racing, right?

“I think that’s probably what it kind of came down to. They made great adjustments to make their car fire off better. What we saw was him being lights out for five, six laps. Then it equaled out.

“I’m just assuming he pumped up his pressure. I’m not sure how much. But seemed like the obvious to me.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Richmond
Drivers Alex Bowman , Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

