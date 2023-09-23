Bubba Wallace takes pole position for Texas Cup race
Still in the NASCAR Cup playoffs and still looking for his first win of the 2023 season, Bubba Wallace took a giant step closer in that direction on Saturday.
Wallace, the final car to make a qualifying attempt, went right to the top with an average lap speed of 188.337 mph to claim the pole for Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.
The pole is the first of the year for Wallace, who drives the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota co-owned by Cup driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
It’s just the second pole of his career. His previous pole came at Michigan in 2022, in a race in which he finished second.
“It feels great,” Wallace said after his run. “I appreciate everyone on this No. 23 team. When it’s time to step up to the plate and deliver, that’s what these guys do. It’s the playoffs, you have to show up in big-time moments and make big-time plays.
“I’m excited for today it’s going to be a big task tomorrow. It’s good starting off on the right foot.”
Chris Buescher ended up second quick (188.081 mph) and his RFK Racing teammate Brad Keselowski was third (187.891 mph).
Ty Gibbs and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup are A.J. Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell and Hamlin, who abandoned his final round qualifying attempt after getting loose in one of the turns.
Bell had won the pole for the previous three playoff races.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|B. WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|1
|28.672
|188.337
|2
|C. BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|1
|+0.039
|0.039
|188.081
|3
|B. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|1
|+0.068
|0.029
|187.891
|4
|
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|1
|+0.088
|0.020
|187.761
|5
|R. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.097
|0.009
|187.702
|6
|A. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.151
|0.054
|187.350
|7
|D. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.213
|0.062
|186.948
|8
|K. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.213
|0.000
|186.948
|9
|C. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|1
|+0.221
|0.008
|186.896
|10
|D. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|0
Round 1 / Group A
Despite a spin in practice, Bell led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 187.370 mph.
Allmendinger was second fastest (187.188 mph) and Busch third (187.149 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Keselowski and Suarez.
Among those who failed to advance were Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun out on his warm-up lap but did not make any contact with the wall in his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet.
Round 1 / Group B
Wallace rocketed to the top of the speed chart in Group B with an average lap speed of 189.029 mph – which turned out to be the fastest lap of the day.
Hamlin was second fastest 9188.910 mph) and Chastain was third (188.554 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Gibbs and Buescher.
Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott.
Related video
Latest news
Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop
Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop
Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed
Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed
What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?
What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend? What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?
India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second
India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.