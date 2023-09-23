McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins

The top three average one-lap speeds all came from the first session on Saturday with McDowell’s lap at 185.293 mph leading the way.

Logano ended up second quick overall (185.764 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (185.592 mph).

Kyle Larson was fastest in the second session (185.293 mph).

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Larson had the fastest average lap speed (184.279 mph). Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

McDowell and Logano led the way in the first 20-minute session. McDowell topped the speed chart with an average lap speed of 185.771 mph, just edging Logano (185.764 mph).

Kyle Busch was third (185.592 mph) while Aric Almirola and William Byron rounded out the top five.

As far as the other playoff drivers in the session, Ryan Blaney was eighth fastest, Brad Keselowski was ninth, Martin Truex Jr. was 11th and Christopher Bell 12th.

With just over five minutes remaining in the session, Bell spun around off Turn 2 and down the backstretch but did not appear to hit the wall with this No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Group B

Larson, who has been consistently fast in practice since the playoffs began, topped the second session at 185.293 mph.

Erik Jones was second fastest (185.2326 mph) and last weekend’s race winner, Hamlin, was third (185.140 mph).

Playoff drivers Chastain and Chris Buescher filled out the top five.

The other playoff drivers in this session: Bubba Wallace was sixth fastest and Tyler Reddick was 10th.